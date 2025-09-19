  • home icon
  • Jorge Soler's wife Leydis rocks a red bikini at Varadero Beach Cuba, celebrating her roots and love for the island

Jorge Soler's wife Leydis rocks a red bikini at Varadero Beach Cuba, celebrating her roots and love for the island

By Safeer M S
Modified Sep 19, 2025 18:18 GMT
Jorge Soler
Jorge Soler's wife Leydis rocks a red bikini at Varadero Beach Cuba [Image Source: Instagram/leydissoler1221]

Like Jorge Soler, his wife, Leydis, is also from Cuba. For her, the beach in Varadero, Cuba, holds a special place in her heart. She recently visited the beach on her vacation away from the noise of MLB in California.

On Friday, Soler's wife shared a video post, mostly a carousel of images, on her Instagram. The first image featured Leydis in a vibrant red bikini, complemented by a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, a pendant necklace, earrings, multiple bracelets, rings, and a decorative handbag.

"Back to the place where I recharge... Varadero, the beach that saw me born and will always be my favorite place. 🌴✨," she captioned the post (translated to English from Spanish).
The second image resembled the first but was taken from a much closer angle. In the third image, Leydis spread out a green towel with "Varadero Cuba" printed on it as she sat on it.

Next was a short video showing Soler's wife relaxing on a sun lounger with a drink in hand. The final image captured Leydis stepping into a 1955 Chevrolet, likely a Bel Air or 210 model.

Jorge Soler's wife, Leydis, pens a thankful message to a close friend

On Tuesday, Jorge Soler's wife, Leydis, shared an Instagram video post that highlighted her friendship with Yanaisy Garrido Acosta. The video post showed a split screen with Leydis above and Acosta below.

Both women held drinks in one hand and used their other hand to record videos of each other on their phones. While Soler's wife wore a red bikini, her friend opted for a black one-piece swimsuit. Leydis accessorized with oval sunglasses featuring a red frame, while Acosta wore all-black rectangular sunglasses.

"At my favorite place 🏝️ with the friend who makes me laugh the most 🙃 How lucky am I to have you in my life since I was born 💞 I love you with all my heart 💓," she captioned the post (translated to English from Spanish).

Jorge Soler has been married to Leydis since early 2013. The couple has two children. Their son Jorley was born in September 2014, and their daughter Leysa was born in July 2020.

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Edited by Safeer M S
