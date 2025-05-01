Jorge Soler's wife pens emotional message on 2x World Series champion completing 10 years in MLB

Los Angeles Angels slugger Jorge Soler completed a decade in Major League Baseball in the ongoing 2025 season. His wife, Leydis, penned a heartfelt message for the All-Star slugger on the milestone.

Ad

The Havana, Cuba native was signed by the Chicago Cubs in 2012 and his major league journey started after making his MLB debut with the team in 2024.

Last week on Thursday, the All-Star outfielder/designated hitter completed 10 years of service in the MLB. Following the two-time World Series champion's milestone, Leydis shared a post on Instagram with an emotional message.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"10 years of dedication, sacrifice and passion for this sport you love so much. Behind every achievement, there are years of effort that only those closest to you know. So proud to see you come this far my love! This is just another chapter in a history-filled career. We love and celebrate with you this great moment," she wrote highlighting his accolades in the post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The 33-year old was part of the Cubs' World Series team in 2016 before being traded to the Kansas City Royals a year later. Jorge Soler recorded his best personal season with the Royals in 2019, leading the American League home run charts with 48 homers.

He was traded to the Atlanta Braves in July 2021 at the Trade Deadline. Soler won his second World Series title that year with a World Series MVP honor to boot.

Ad

Angels manager hails Jorge Soler's longevity

Angels manager Ron Washington, who was the third base coach during Braves' World Series-winning campaign in 2021, hailed the veteran All-Star for completing a decade in MLB.

“It's an outstanding milestone,” Washington said. “You don't usually get to hang around baseball that long in this generation. That's quite an outstanding feat.”

The Angels organized a special ceremony to honor the veteran in the clubhouse last week. He received a Louis XIII cognac by his teammates for his milestone.

Ad

“It means a lot to me,” Soler said through an interpreter. “It's been 10 years full of sacrifices, ups and downs, and it means a lot to me. My family and I are happy to reach that goal.”

Jorge Soler has one year left on the three-year contract he signed with the San Francisco Giant last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More