Jose Abreu Net Worth: How wealthy is the 2020 AL MVP?

Jose Abreu joined Major League Baseball in 2014, when he first debuted for the Chicago White Sox. He's been a premier talent at first base in the nine seasons since. As a result, he's had good contracts with Chicago since then.

He initially signed a six year, $68 million contract to join the White Sox. In 2019, he re-upped with them for three years and $50 million. Following the end of that contract, he's just joined the Houston Astros for three years.

All of those contracts and other money-making endeavors have added up to quite a nice net worth for the first baseman. According to Idol Net Worth, he's worth $19 million.

As he became the face of baseball for the White Sox, he earned quite a fortune for himself. As he transitions over to the Astros, expect the net worth to possibly increase as Houston is a more marketable and famous team than Chicago is.

Will Jose Abreu be the full-time first baseman?

The first baseman leaves his original team for the first time. He's now in an unfamiliar situation now, but he will more than likely not be playing an unfamiliar position.

He'll be the starting first baseman for Houston and will most likely spend some time as the designated hitter. Right now, he's the only first baseman on the roster for the most part.

That position was a black hole last season, which is a big reason they brought him in in the first place.

Unless they bring back Yuli Gurriel to play first, then the former White Sox star is all they have. Even if they re-sign Gurriel, he's a much worse player than Abreu. He posted negative fWAR last season, so the former Chicago star is a huge upgrade.

Even on defense, Gurriel had -2 defensive runs saved and his new replacement had one. Overall, the improvement is massive and impacts the Astros on both sides of the ball.

As a result, there's almost no way Abreu isn't the starting first baseman every day for Houston.

