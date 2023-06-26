When Jose Abreu signed a 3-year, $58 million deal with the Houston Astros this past offseason, fans of the team viewed the move as a reason to celebrate.

Abreu, although 36, is a former AL MVP, winning the distinction in the shortened 2020 season after leading the MLB in RBIs. Jose Abreu also captured the 2014 Rookie of the Year Award after hitting .317/.383/.581 in his first season for the Chicago White Sox after defecting from his native Cuba.

However, as soon as Jose Abreu made it to Houston, things started to slow down. Over the months of April and May, Abreu hit just .205, with his first home run not coming until early June.

However, only recently, things seem to have turned on a dime for Jose Abreu. The 6-foot-3 rightie is hitting .306 with four home runs and 13 RBIs over his past 15 games.

Foul Territory @FoulTerritoryTV José Abreu extends the lead with a 110 MPH laser off the bat!

"José Abreu extends the lead with a 110 MPH laser off the bat!" - Foul Territory

In a recent piece by Sarah Wexler for MLB.com, Abreu was profiled following the Astros' 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 25. In the fourth inning of the game, Abreu drilled his fifth home run of the year.

According to the 3-time All-Star, his fortunes started the change when he reverted back to Spanish to communicate with his bat. The first baseman said through an interpreter:

“I was talking to [my bats] in English, and they don’t understand English,”

Abreu's resurgence could not have come at a better time. Still a .232 hitter on the season, many Astros fans continue to desire the return of Yuli Gurriel. Gurriel, who manned first base for two World Series victories, left the Astros in free agency and currently competes as a member of the Miami Marlins.

Jose Abreu hot streak puts DFA rumors to rest, for now

Less than a month ago, Abreu's stint with the Houston Astros was getting so regrettable that many believed the team had a good case to release the has-been slugger.

However, by showing fans and teammates that he still has the capacity to hit, and hit well, Jose Abreu now looks like he can play out the remaining two-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. With plenty of other talent on the roster, do not be surprised if this team takes another stab at World Series glory, before the time to rebuild inevitably comes.

