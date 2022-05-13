"Jose Altuve, beyond locked in" "There should be a mercy rule for double headers" - Houston Astros blowout Minnesota Twins following weather delay, fans on Twitter take a victory lap

After a weather delay forced a pause in the game yesterday, the Houston Astros came out firing against the Minnesota Twins and would win in dominant fashion, 11-3. Coming back to the game after such a lengthy delay can often lead to one team being unprepared and incapable of keeping up, which is exactly what we saw in this matchup.

The Houston Astros were firing on all cylinders with six runs in the sixth inning to essentially ice the game and secure victory. Jose Altuve in particular had a great game, leading his team with two hits and three RBIs.

Ben DuBose was impressed with the gameplay of the team leader, expressed via Twitter.

Ben DuBose @BenDuBose Jose Altuve, beyond locked in. Jose Altuve, beyond locked in.

This congratulatory attitude is commonplace for fans of the winning team, as they have been excellent in the month of May and are seemingly only getting better.

Houston Astros fans are expecting great things in 2022

Jose Altuve was great in this game against the Twins.

Taking the early victory lap for the season and potentially overestimating your team's capabilities is a dangerous move for any sports fan, but the Houston Astros fanbase seems to expect a World Series appearance. The hype around a team is always fun, but can lead to even greater disappointment.

This user, Philip Boehme, seems to believe that only injuries can slow his team down.

Philip Boehme @Soonerspb5 Who’s gonna beat the Astros in the American League if they stay healthy all year!?!? Nobody! Especially if LMJ comes back mid season and pitches the way he did last year! Who’s gonna beat the Astros in the American League if they stay healthy all year!?!? Nobody! Especially if LMJ comes back mid season and pitches the way he did last year!

Jonathan Gamble is wishing this game would end early, as the result is already decided in his mind.

This user had a tough time keeping up with all the scoring that was coming in favor of the Houston Astros.

Natty ✌🏾 @ThisIsNattyYo Me getting all these notifications of the Astros scoring Me getting all these notifications of the Astros scoring https://t.co/UzjaxvlYh4

Noah just enjoys watching his team win. Frankly, who could blame him?

Noah 🌧 🦇 @NGLP124 I’m just a simple man who loves when the Astros play baseball well I’m just a simple man who loves when the Astros play baseball well

This fan may be getting ahead of himself, expecting a lot for his team despite how early into the MLB season we are.

Christopher Murphy @MurphMixAlot It’s super early in the season, but we get this offensive output which we are accustomed too with the elite pitching over the last 10+ games. We will be back in the World Series! @astros It’s super early in the season, but we get this offensive output which we are accustomed too with the elite pitching over the last 10+ games. We will be back in the World Series! @astros

This user took a shot at the former Houston Astros superstar Carlos Correa, who left in the offseason to sign with the Minnesota Twins.

RazorZack @zack_brust Carlos Correa left this team to play for that team. Carlos Correa left this team to play for that team.

This fan of the Minnesota Twins regrets that she even checked the score, finding only dissapointment.

Danielle🫶🏼 @itsdanieee at work and i decided to check the #MNTwins score … i regret my decision of checking the score 🥲 at work and i decided to check the #MNTwins score … i regret my decision of checking the score 🥲

This game definitely got away from the Minnesota Twins quickly. Thankfully, they will not have to wait very long to redeem themselves, with the second game of the doubleheader starting nearly immediately after suffering this loss to the Houston Astros.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt