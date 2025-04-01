Jose Altuve catches strays from Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s bold Aaron Judge claim

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the latest player to say that Aaron Judge deserves to have three AL MVP awards because he was cheated out of one by Jose Altuve.

Ad

When the Houston Astros star won his first and only AL MVP in 2017, Judge finished second in the voting after a remarkable year from the plate. Soon, the Astros were embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal, leading many to declare that the Yankees slugger was the rightful AL MVP that year.

In 2017, Jose Altuve had a career year with the Houston Astros. The Venezuelan finished the season with a .346 average, recording 24 home runs and 81 RBIs. Along with the AL MVP, he won the AL Hank Aaron award, the AL batting champion and the World Series with the Astros. However, the sign-stealing scandal surrounding the team cast a cloud over his achievements that year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Soon after the scandal came to light, then-Dodgers star Cody Bellinger publicly accused Altuve of stealing the AL MVP from Judge. Chisholm made a similar comment when asked about torpedo bats in the MLB this year (via dugoutreport):

Ad

"Judge got over 300 home runs and 3 MVPs. You know for damn sure he's not using them."

There has been much talk about torpedo bats in the MLB this year. As the Yankees, led by Aaron Judge, blasted 15 homers in the first three games, those talks have intensified.

While some players are using the torpedo, there are batters who haven't, depending on what they are comfortable with.

Ad

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge explains why he's not using torpedo bats

Since the intoduction of torpedo bats last year, several MLB players have chosen to use the new bats to help improve their output. However, New York Yankees captian Aaron Judge is not one of them. In an interview, he shared his take on using the torpedo bat (via Brian Hoch):

Ad

"What I did the last couple of years speaks for itself. Why try to change something if you have something that's working."

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the Yankees' impressive display of power in their series against the Milwaukee Brewers, many have questioned whether the team is using illegal bats.

The torpedo bats aren't illegal, but not all players choose to use them. While some Yankees players use them, Judge is seemingly happy without them as he continues to put up impressive slugging numbers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback