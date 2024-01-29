Jose Altuve fantasy outlook: Should you draft Astros second baseman in 2024?

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has long been a staple at the position in fantasy baseball. The eight-time All-Star has made a living by continuing to surpass what many expect from a baseball of his size. Although polarizing, the infielder from Puerto Cabello, Venezuela has developed into one of the best of his generation to play the position.

"Muted celebration for Jose Altuve as he crosses home plate after career playoff home run No. 27. Now just two shy of Manny Ramirez for tying the all-time record. That will likely have to wait until 2024." - @mshap2

Last season, Jose Altuve remained one of the key figures for the Houston Astros, helping the team win the American League West with a 90-72 record. While he was still an elite infield talent last season, Altuve was limited to only 90 games after breaking his thumb during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

During those 90 games last season, the former American League MVP posted a .311 batting average with 17 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. While he may no longer be to post 30+ home runs, he remains one of the best in the game.

Should you draft Jose Altuve in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts?

Absolutely! Altuve is certainly a name to monitor when it comes to 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. Even as he advances in age, he remains a legitimate multi-category contributor for fantasy managers. It is worth noting however, that draft position is key when it comes to selecting Altuve.

As one of the most famous names at the second base position, Altuve will automatically receive a bump in draft rankings. Thankfully for managers looking to add the Houston Astros star in their drafts, the position is as deep as it has ever been. This will make it possible to snag Altuve later in drafts than he probably should be taken.

Thanks to the likes of Mookie Betts, Marcus Semien, and Ozzie Albies, the diminutive Astros star could fall in drafts. There is a realistic opportunity for Altuve to finish as the top second baseman in fantasy baseball in 2024 if he can remain healthy.

"Jose Altuve lands at #2 for top second basemen for 2024 by MLB network" - @michaelschwab13

Another reason to like Altuve when it comes to fantasy baseball is the star-studded lineup surrounding him. It remains to be seen exactly where Jose Altuve will bat in the Houston Astros lineup, but being surrounded by the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Alex Bregman only adds to his value.

