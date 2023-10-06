On October 7, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will come face-to-face in the postseason for the first-time ever. Although the infield duo used to be one of the most dynamic pairs in the game, there appears to be no love lost now.

In 2015, Correa burst on to the scene for the Astros. That season, the Puerto Rican hit .279/.345/.512 with 22 home runs and 68 RBIs, winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award. Two seasons later, after Altuve won an MVP of his own, the pair were side by side to hoist the first-ever World Series in Astros history.

After making it back to the 2021 World Series in a losing effort against the Atlanta Braves, Correa shocked Astros fans. The shortstop announced that he would not be re-signing with the team, opting to ink a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

While Jose Altuve remained in Houston, and won the franchise's second World Series in 2022, the season was very different for Correa. After registering his highest batting average since 2017, Carlos Correa opted out of his three-year deal with the Twins.

After deals with both the New York Mets and Giants fell through, Correa eventually came back to the Twins. Correa hit .230/.312/.399 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs in the first year of his new, six-year, $200 million deal with Minnesota.

On October 4, Correa and the Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth against Jose Altuve and the Astros in the ALDS. According to Chandler Rome, a beat writer for The Athletic, Altuve had some welcoming words for his former teammate:

Correa played an instrumental role in lifting the Minnesota Twins over the Jays. In Game 1, a heads up play gunned down Jays runner Bo Bichette at the plate, while a pivotal pick-off of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was initiated by the shortstop.

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa represent David and Goliath

The differences between the Astros and the Twins could not be more stark. On one hand, the Astros have been to the postseason every year since 2016, and have won two World Series in that time. Meanwhile, the Twins are a team made up mostly of playoff amateurs. Either way, the ALDS, which kicks off on Saturday, is bound to be very entertaining.