Jose Altuve makes feelings known on Astros’ goal of winning despite losing Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker

Since winning the 2022 World Series, Jose Altuve has seen key cogs of that championship team depart. Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs in December and Alex Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox last week. On Monday, Altuve addressed the Astros' goal of winning despite the roster now being without two All-Stars.

Jose Altuve enters his 15th MLB season with his desire to win as strong as ever. No matter where manager Joe Espada asks him to play, Altuve is focused on being on the field and contributing to the team's overall success.

On Monday, he spoke with Houston Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart about his role and the team's determination to win despite the departures of Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman. Altuve said:

"We lost big players obviously, but we got to focus on the guys we have here. Obviously Bregs was one of the best to ever play in Houston and we're all going to miss him, but we got to move on and focus on the great talent we have here."

McTaggart asked Altuve about watching numerous teammates depart, as the second baseman pointed out that him and Lance McCullers Jr. are the last guys standing from the 2017 team:

"Yeah, you said it. A lot of guys coming in and leaving, but I guess it's baseball. We have to move on and focus on winning. The goal remains the same which is winning, and we're gonna go ahead and do it."

Asked if he thought the organization did enough to try and bring Bregman back, Altuve said he thought they offered him a good deal, but in free agency, you never know:

"In the end, he signed a great deal, and I'm super happy for him. He deserved it. He worked hard for that, and he got it."

Jose Altuve bullish on 2025 sans Tucker & Bregman; sportsbooks agree

The nine-time All-Star and former MVP might have lost a step over the years, but Jose Altuve remains a key figure for the Astros. When asked if he believed the team was still built to make a deep run in the postseason, he replied:

"Yeah for sure. You see around and see a lot of great hitters. Now with Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker. These kids can hit homers, and you got Yordan Alvarez, Jake Meyers, and Mauricio Dubon. And you got me, so you got a good one there."

The Astros' 88 wins last season fell short of their 92.5-game win total, marking the second straight year Houston failed to go over for baseball bettors.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Astros' win total set at 87.5—their lowest since 2021. However, they remain +125 favorites to win the AL West for the fifth straight season. Only the Dodgers (+300), Braves (+750), Yankees (+800), Phillies (+1200) and Mets (+1200) have shorter odds to win the World Series.

Even if Jose Altuve and his mates don't win it all in 2025, the betting odds certainly expect them to have a say in who ultimately does.

