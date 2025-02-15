Alex Bregman makes feelings known as All-Star bids farewell to Houston Astros

Star third baseman Alex Bregman bid farewell to the Houston Astros as he prepares to join the Boston Red Sox for the 2025 season. After spending his entire MLB career with the Astros organization, Bregman is emotional about leaving Houston.

On Friday, Alex Bregman expressed his emotions, sharing his final regards with Houston fans. He posted a picture of himself and his wife, Reagan, posing with excited Astros supporters in the background.

Bregman thanked the city of Houston for its support over the years and reflected on the achievements and hardships he shared with the city and its people, writing:

“To the Astros Organization —thank you for believing in me, for pushing me to be my best, and for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream. To my teammates—you made every day at the ballpark unforgettable, and I will always cherish the memories we created together, both on and off the field.”

“We are family. To the fans—thank you for every cheer, every chant, and every moment of support. I will never take our time together for granted. Houston, from the bottom of my heart—thank you. With love and gratitude, Alex”

Bregman’s heartfelt farewell message sparked numerous reactions from fans, friends, and former teammates, including Astros All-Star pitcher Josh Hader and his wife, Maria.

(Credits: Instagram/@abreg_1)

“Going to miss yall, but so excited for yall! Can't wait to come visit 😛 @reaganelizabeth,” Maria wrote.

“🤘🏼,” Hader commented.

Alex Bregman is set to start a new chapter in Boston after agreeing a three-year, $120 million contract that includes an opt-out clause after the first two years.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada reacts to Alex Bregman’s shift to Boston

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada shared his thoughts on Alex Bregman signing with the Boston Red Sox during an interview with MLB Network, saying:

“I’m happy for Alex… just happy for him… What Alex did for our organization, I will never forget the impact that he had."

Bregman made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2016 and achieved several milestones with the team, including two All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger Award, and a Gold Glove Award, which he won last season.

