Jose Altuve makes feelings known about Astros-Jeremy Peña potential deal 

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is pushing for the club to sign Jeremy Peña to a long-term deal. The Astros' shortstop turned heads in his rookie year by winning the ALCS and World Series MVP, along with the Gold Glove award in 2022.

Ad

Peña has been a standout defensive and offensive presence in the Astros' lineup and it's time to pay the piper. This year, the shortstop is hitting .267 along with three home runs, 11 RBIs and five stolen bases. He is on a one-year, $4.1 million deal with two more years under team control before he turns free agent in 2028.

During an interview with MLB Network on Monday, Altuve requested General Manager Dana Brown and team owner Jim Crane to offer Peña a contract extension.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's more mature, and he's a guy that works hard, plays hard, shows up every day, willing to go out and play, willing to learn," Altuve said. "And when you combine all those things, you're going to have a great year — you're going to become a superstar.

"He's a very valuable player for us. I'm very surprised he's not signed to a long-term deal with the Astros. He's a guy you really want on your team for the long term. So I think Dana Brown and Mr. Crane need to start working on that," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Spotrac, Peña's market value stands at $24 million annual salary, which is in the vicinity of the league's highest-paying shortstops, including Javier Baez, Bobby Witt Jr., Dansby Swanson and Trevor Story. A potential eight-year deal could see him make $191.7 million.

Jeremy Peña responds to his future in Houston

When Jeremy Peña was asked if the Astros front office had made contact with him or his representation for a potential deal, the shortstop did not reveal anything. However, he did say he would like to play for Houston his entire career.

Ad

“I love Houston, love this team, and this is all I’ve known,” Peña said via Chandler Rome, the Astros beat writer for The Athletic. “I feel like every kid’s dream is to play their whole career with the same team.”

Expand Tweet

With a .265/.333/.402 slash line and an OPS+ of 112, Peña has had another strong start to the season. With the push coming for a long-term deal from a franchise stalwart, Peña could be spending a long time with the Astros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More