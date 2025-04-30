Jose Altuve makes feelings known about Astros-Jeremy Peña potential deal 

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is pushing for the club to sign Jeremy Peña to a long-term deal. The Astros' shortstop turned heads in his rookie year by winning the ALCS and World Series MVP, along with the Gold Glove award in 2022.
Peña has been a standout defensive and offensive presence in the Astros' lineup and it's time to pay the piper. This year, the shortstop is hitting .267 along with three home runs, 11 RBIs and five stolen bases. He is on a one-year, $4.1 million deal with two more years under team control before he turns free agent in 2028.
During an interview with MLB Network on Monday, Altuve requested General Manager Dana Brown and team owner Jim Crane to offer Peña a contract extension.
"He's more mature, and he's a guy that works hard, plays hard, shows up every day, willing to go out and play, willing to learn," Altuve said. "And when you combine all those things, you're going to have a great year — you're going to become a superstar.
"He's a very valuable player for us. I'm very surprised he's not signed to a long-term deal with the Astros. He's a guy you really want on your team for the long term. So I think Dana Brown and Mr. Crane need to start working on that," he added.
According to Spotrac, Peña's market value stands at $24 million annual salary, which is in the vicinity of the league's highest-paying shortstops, including Javier Baez, Bobby Witt Jr., Dansby Swanson and Trevor Story. A potential eight-year deal could see him make $191.7 million.
Jeremy Peña responds to his future in Houston
When Jeremy Peña was asked if the Astros front office had made contact with him or his representation for a potential deal, the shortstop did not reveal anything. However, he did say he would like to play for Houston his entire career.
“I love Houston, love this team, and this is all I’ve known,” Peña said via Chandler Rome, the Astros beat writer for The Athletic. “I feel like every kid’s dream is to play their whole career with the same team.”
With a .265/.333/.402 slash line and an OPS+ of 112, Peña has had another strong start to the season. With the push coming for a long-term deal from a franchise stalwart, Peña could be spending a long time with the Astros.