Jose Altuve News: Astros 2B agrees to five-year, $125,000,000 extension to remain in Houston for rest of MLB career

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is staying put. The three-time batting champ agreed to a five-year, $125 million extension to secure his future with the club, per MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Altuve was set to become a free agent following the 2024 season. Now, the front office can breathe easy, but they still have Alex Bregman, who is also awaiting a contract extension. Bregman is set to become a free agent next season.

Altuve will receive a $15 million signing bonus per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. He will also receive a salary of $30 million for the first three seasons and $10 million for the last two.

This is an excellent deal for the club, as they know how good the eight-time All-Star is and how much he means to the club. Last season, after returning from a broken thumb, he hit .311/.393/.522 with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs while playing in 90 games.

Jose Altuve's career with the Houston Astros is cemented

Jose Altuve has spent his entire 13-season career with the Houston Astros, but it almost did not happen. When he was 16, he attended a tryout with the club but was denied as MLB scouts believed he was too small and lied about his birth certificate.

However, after words of encouragement from his father, he returned to tryouts the next day with his birth certificate and was eager to show his talents. As he got his shot, he impressed the scouts, and the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2007.

Altuve quickly went through the minor leagues and became a mainstay in the Astros lineup since 2011. Now, he will be with the club for the rest of his career.

