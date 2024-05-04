Jose Altuve News: Astros All-Star joins Hall of Famers in elite list after remarkable MLB milestone

Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve created history on Friday by becoming the fifth player in MLB history to record 2000 hits, 400 doubles, 200 homers and 300 stolen bases and a career batting average in the .300s.

He reached the milestone by recording the 300th stolen base of his career as the Astros second baseman joined an elite list of MLB players to record 2000 hits.

The other Hall of Famers to achieve these impressive numbers are Derek Jeter, Paul Molitor, Willie Mays and Roberto Alomar. The Astros now have a top-class player who will do down in history with some of the best MLB stars.

The good news is that Altuve has several years ahead in his career and could go on to top the list.

Jose Altuve helps the Astros tie with the Angels in the NL West

Altuve's 300 stolen base came against the Seattle Mariners. The slugger hit an RBI single to help his team win. Despite his huge achievement, Jose Altuve downplayed his achievement by talking about the Astros' struggles this season.

“It’s always good to get milestones like that, but I think that we are in the wrong time to think about stats because we’re trying to win games and cover some ground we lost in the beginning," Altuve said.

Altuve took all the chances he could to help his team win. This season, he holds a batting clip of .348 with an OBP of .411 and an OPS of .987. With seven home runs off his bat, Altuve also has 12 RBIs, 46 hits and 24 runs in what has been a slow start for the slugger.

In 132 appearances at the plate, Altuve has largely struggled but has enough time to pick up the pace and win more games for the Houston Astros.

