Jose Altuve's Gloves: A look at the Astros MVP batter's custom gloves

Jose Altuve has hit .444 over the first two games of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. As one of the most well-known players in the MLB, the eyes of the fans are always upon him.

Altuve is appearing in the 19th postseason series of his career. Monday night's Halloween duel with the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park will be the 89th postseason game of Altuve's career.

Altuve has been one of the best players in the Houston Astros' history. He is a former AL MVP and has won multiple Silver Slugger and Golden Glove Awards.

Josh Sarkar @JoshSarkar #Altuve #LevelUp #WorldSeries Taking the kiddo to the park and couldn’t find any of my gloves. Guess I’ll wear Jose Altuve’s batting gloves from 2018, his reigning MVP season. Hopefully it conjures some good luck for him #Astros Taking the kiddo to the park and couldn’t find any of my gloves. Guess I’ll wear Jose Altuve’s batting gloves from 2018, his reigning MVP season. Hopefully it conjures some good luck for him #Astros #Altuve #LevelUp #WorldSeries https://t.co/h3atAHaddY

In his postseason career, Altuve has amassed 23 home runs and 49 RBIs. He was named the MVP of the 2019 ALCS when he hit two home runs and three RBIs to accompany a batting average of .348 against the New York Yankees.

Recently, fans have sparked interest online in a flashy set of custom gloves that Jose Altuve seems to be rocking these days. Altuve has even been spotted gifting the gloves to some young fans who have been in the crowd at Minute Maid Park watching the Astros.

The batting gloves are decked out in blue and orange, the official colors of the Astros. Jose Altuve was spotted taking batting practice in both Game 1 and Game 2 of the 2022 World Series adorned with the new gloves.

"Our favorite @astros trip was spring training 2018. Jose Altuve gave my son his batting gloves and my daughter his bat at the practice fields." - Rachel Mendez

This is the fourth World Series that Altuve has appeared in as a member of the Houston Astros. In the four series that he has been a part of, Altuve has four home runs and nine RBIs. Altuve is still waiting for his first RBI of the 2022 World Series

Jose Altuve hopes his gloves will bring him better luck

After the Astros clinched Game 2, the series will return to Philadelphia for Games 3,4 and 5. Altuve, who has been relatively quiet in the 2022 World Series, will look to be a bigger part of his team's offense. Game 3 is Monday night at 8:03 pm from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

