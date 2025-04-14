Jose Altuve's wife & biggest cheerleader Neena goes all in for game day with stylish nod to husband's Astros jersey

While Jose Altuve's Houston Astros have had a tough start to the season, support was not one of the reasons for it. Altuve's wife, Neena, has supported the Astros and Altuve throughout this campaign.

Neena Altuve turned heads again with her latest game day look, a nod to Altuve and his club.

On Sunday, as the Astros played the series finale against the LA Angels, Altuve's wife shared a selfie. Neena sported a trendy, half-and-half Astros-inspired tee featuring José’s iconic jersey number "27" and his name "Altuve" emblazoned on the front.

Her accessories included a dainty necklace that read "Altuve." But she didn’t stop there. Neena completed the look with a standout orange Hermès handbag that perfectly tied in the Astros' signature color palette. Her pink nails and layered jewelry elevated the outfit, too.

Neena's Instagram story

Jose Altuve and Neena have known each other since their teenage years in Venezuela. The two married in 2006 and are parents to two daughters. Their first daughter, Melanie, was born in November 2016 and their second daughter was born in 2020.

The Astros won the series against the Angels by winning the third game, 7–3. Altuve contributed with one RBI while going hitless in three plate appearances.

Neena Altuve reacts to Jose Altuve receiving his Silver Slugger hardware

Earlier this month, Jose Altuve received his seventh career Silver Slugger award at Minute Maid Park. He joined Ryne Sandberg for winning the most Silver Slugger awards of any second baseman in MLB history.

This comes after Altuve slashed a batting line of .295/.350/.439 along with an OPS of .790 in 2024. He hit 20 home runs and contributed 65 RBIs.

Neena posted snaps of Altuve's milestone on Instagram.

"The grace of God (La gracia de Dios)," she captioned one picture.

Neena's Instagram story

For the 2025 season, Altuve is missing pop but has hit over .300. He is hitting .302, along with three home runs and three stolen bases. Moreover, he has shifted his defensive station this season. He has turned from playing second to guard in the outfield.

