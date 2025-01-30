Jose Altuve's wife Neena drops 3-word caption for friends' big day celebration

Jose Altuve is an All-Star second baseman for the Houston Astros and has been married to his wife Neena since 2006. Neena has been with Jose throughout his MLB career, and they also have two daughters.

Jose and Neena have been enjoying some memorable moments together during the MLB offseason. On Wednesday, Neena shared a photo on her Instagram story of a birthday party celebration.

Neena Altuve and Friends Party

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The post showed a waiter wearing all-white and carrying a tray of drinks. Neena and her friends weren't in the photo, but her caption told the story.

Trending

"Pre pre cumpleanos" translates to "Pre Pre Birthday" in English.

The ladies enjoyed an exciting night in a tropical location.

Jose Altuve's Wife Neena Appreciative of Everything 2024 Brought

Jose Altuve is not very active on social media, but his wife Neena continues to keep fans and followers updated. As 2024 came to a close, she made a post on December 30 to wrap up the year.

Like most people who were quick to be thankful for the great memories of 2024, Neena was also eager to show that she appreciated every moment.

"Thank you 2024 I appreciate the good times and the not so much.. this family is going to keep dreaming ✨"

Jose Altuve, on the other hand, will soon report back to the Houston Astros, and his family will join him back in Texas. This will be a year with new teammates for Altuve, but he enters the year as one of the top players in the American League.

He won back-to-back Most Valuable Player Awards in the American League in 2016 and 2017. Altuve helped lead the Astros to two World Series titles, but things will look a bit different in 2025. The Astros have made several changes to their roster, and Altuve will lead a young team this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback