Jose Altuve's wife, Neena, enjoys beach vibes in white bikini during island escape

Neena Altuve, the wife of Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, caught fans' attention after she shared a sneak peek of her tropical vacation on Instagram.Neena is a private person, and although she doesn't share regular posts on social media, she shared three Instagram stories on Sunday.In the first story, a selfie video, Neena was holding a coconut and creating a boomerang in a relaxed posture with her friend, Nicollete Rodriguez, in the background.Neena was holding a coconut and creating a boomerang. (via @neenaaltuve27)The second story showed Nicollete's perspective of the prior snap, with Neena in the background.&quot;Con la reina de Houston te amotee,&quot; she captioned the story.Nicollete Rodriguez, Neena Altuna's friend's Instagram story (Via @nicolette_r)This playful caption means, &quot;With the queen of Houston, I love you.&quot; She reshared the story on her Instagram page, which revealed her relaxed state during their vacation. The clip showed the two friends lounging on the beach under umbrellas.The third story picture featured her posing in a white bikini against a scenic ocean backdrop from a balcony.Neena Altuve posing in a white bikini against a scenic ocean backdrop. (via @neenaaltuve27)Jose Altuve's wife is fond of vacations and charitable workJose Altuve's wife usually posts about her outings and vacations on her Instagram feed and stories. On June 8, she shared a carousel post—a glimpse of her previous vacation with an array of images, relaxing, sipping coconut water, wearing a pink bikini and a cruise selfie.The caption translates to, &quot;No more alarms until August.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThat said, Jose Altuve and his wife also participate in much charitable work, collaborating with the Astros Foundation, which provided 60,000 meals to Kids Meals, an organization that helped children during the 2020 pandemic. The Altuve couple also visited Venezuela in January 2023 to help children battling serious illnesses.In a September 2022 interview with MLB, Jose Altuve said:&quot;We have a couple of stories about that—people coming to us on the street and back home or here in Houston, telling us thank you for what we did, or they send us a message.&quot; He continued, &quot;Sometimes we don’t even know exactly what we did. Just to know we’re helping people when they’re having a hard time because of something we did means a lot to us.&quot;In November of the same year, Jose and Neena packaged and shipped 2500 toys to children in Venezuela, showcasing how they try and give back to their community.