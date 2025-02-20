Jose Altuve's wife Neena shares sneak peek of her romantic tropical getaway with Astros star in color coordinated beach wear

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has his work cut out for him this spring. Several rumors coming out of Astros camp suggest that the former AL MVP will be moved to left field for this season. With a new position to learn, Altuve is sweating it out at the CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ad

Meanwhile, during his downtime, the infielder is also enjoying himself with his wife Neena on the tropical beaches of Florida.

On Monday, Neena Altuve gave her followers an inside look at their tropical escape. Neena posted a photo of the couple strolling hand in hand along the shoreline in Florida.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dressed in matching dark beach attire, the duo soaked in the sun and waves. While Neena sported a chic black bikini paired with a wide-brimmed straw hat, Jose opted for black swim trunks and a baseball cap, making for a coordinated look.

Ad

Trending

The post was captioned:

"Que mañana amanezca aquí 🙏😩🤣" (which translates to "I wish I could wake up here tomorrow 🙏😩🤣")

Neena's Instagram story

Jose Altuve's wife Neena sends heartfelt goodbye to 2024

With another year in the books for the Altuve household, they expressed their gratitude for all the good that it brought.

Ad

On Dec. 30, Neena posted an array of photos, captured during the 2024 season, along with a heartfelt caption, which said:

"Thank you 2024 I appreciate the good times and the not so much.. this family is going to keep dreaming ✨"

Ad

The photos included snaps from the couple's vacation to Europe during the offseason. The other photos included their two daughters: Melanie Andrea, born in Nov. 2016, and their second daughter, Mia, who was born in Jan. 2020.

The photos of Jose Altuve's daughters were snapped at different locations. From the driveway pickups to watching their dad hit it out at Minute Maid Park, it was a perfect setting to say goodbye to 2024 as well.

As for the baseball end of things, Jose Altuve is coming off a decent year, with a batting average of .295 along with 20 home runs, and 65 RBIs. Moving forward, he'll miss the company of one of his core teammates, third baseman Alex Bregman, who has now signed with the Boston Red Sox in the offseason. Both of them played integral roles in leading Houston to two World Series titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback