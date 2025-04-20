Jose Altuve's wife Nina brings the energy in No. 27 as she cheers on her man

Jose Altuve has been in a loving realtionship with his longtime girlfriend, Nina since their teenage years in Maracay, Venezuela. The couple married sometime in 2007, the same year when Altuve was drafted by the Houston Astros as an international free agent. They now reside in Pearland, Texas with their two daughters.
Altuve's wife is the biggest supporter of his endeavors both on and off the field. She has celebrated all his personal and collective achievements/milestones in the big leagues with great enthusiasm. On Saturday, Nina was present inside Daikin Park to cheer for Jose alongside some of her family members.
She shared some images from the eventful night on her social media story. In one of the images, she could be seen rocking a black tank top with No. 27 written on it and completed her ensemble with denim jeans and a jacket.
Take a look at the images here:
Jose Altuve has started his 2025 MLB season on a high note. He has .321 batting average, with three home runs, seven RBIs, and .798 OPS 19 games played so far this campaign. On Saturday the Astros won game 2 of a three-game series against a red-hot SD Padres to better their record to 10-10 for the season.
The Astros currently sit at the fourth spot in the AL West standings, and are 2.5 games behind the division leaders, Texas Rangers. They will be looking to win the series finale on Sunday to possibly register an amazing series sweep against the Padres.
Jose Altuve's wife, Nina shared some fun highlights from Friday's gameday at Daikin Park
On Friday, the Astros had taken the series opener against the Padres, 6-4, courtesy of a multi-homer night by Cam Smith and a multi-hit night by Jose Altuve. Nina Altuve was present in the stands to cheer for her husband and shared some delightful images from the night on social media.
Take a look at the images here:
The story included the images of a base, an easter bunny on the field, and Altuve's wife rocking his name on her sweatshirt. After the series against the Padres, the Astros will host the Blue Jays in a three-game series at home in Daikin Park.