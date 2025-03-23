Jose Altuve's wife Nina rocks chic little black dress for glam night out with friends

Houston Astros veteran Jose Altuve had a solid 2024 season, finishing with a .295 batting average, 20 home runs and 65 RBIs. As a result of his consistent performances day in, day out, the Venezuelan earned his ninth All-Star selection and seventh career Silver Slugger award.

A consistent pillar of support for Jose all throughout the season was his wife, Nina Altuve, who was often spotted at the ballpark cheering her husband on.

With Jose and his teammates currently preparing to take on the New York Mets on Opening Day, it appears Nina took the opportunity to spend some time with her friends. On Sunday, she posted on Instagram a video from the fun-filled evening out, as she turned heads in a black dress.

Screenshot of Nina Altuve's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@neenaaltuve27)

According to numerous sources, Jose and Nina first met each other while growing up in Venezuela, tying the knot in 2006, when they were only teenagers. They now share two daughters named Mia and Melanie.

The pair moved to Houston a year after their wedding, as the Astros signed Jose Altuve as an international free agent, and have called the city home ever since.

Jose Altuve's wife, Nina, looks to 'keep dreaming' in 2025

In late 2024, Nina Altuve, wife of two-time World Series winner Jose Altuve, took to Instagram to reflect on the past year and share her hopes for the new one. In the caption, she expressed her desire to 'keep dreaming' in the new year ahead. Some of her photos featured her husband and two daughters.

"Thank you 2024 I appreciate the good times and those not so much.. this family is going to keep dreaming ✨" Nina Altuve captioned her Instagram post

With plenty of changes in order both for the Astros as a team, and Jose on a personal level, in the new season, fans will be hoping that the reigning AL West champions will continue their winning ways, as they have for the past decade.

