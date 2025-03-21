5 dark horses for 2025 MLB season ahead of Opening Day ft. Astros, Mariners

Heading into the 2025 MLB season, many of the traditional 'powerhouses' look solid once again. Having made the World Series in 2024, many fans would be backing the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees to have great campaigns yet again.

Ad

However, there are numerous other clubs that have quietly put together strong lineups over the offseason, giving them a chance of surprising fans during the upcoming season.

Here's a look at five such teams that could prove to be a 'dark horse' in the 2025 MLB season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five dark horses for the 2025 MLB season

#5 Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners v Cleveland Guardians - Source: Getty

The only franchise to never get to the World Series, the Seattle Mariners are seen by many as MLB's perennial underachievers. Despite agonizingly missing out on a playoff spot in 2024, the Mariners showed they had plenty of quality in their squad last season, especially in their pitching staff.

Ad

Trending

If their hitters can pick up the pace, the AL West outfit could enjoy plenty of success in 2025.

#4 Houston Astros

St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros - Source: Getty

Despite losing the likes of Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker in the offseason, the Houston Astros still have plenty of quality in their squad, headlined by nine-time All-Star Jose Altuve.

Ad

Having won two World Series titles in the past decade, the Astros are 'specialists' in gaining momentum at the perfect time, just like they did in 2024, winning the AL West despite a subpar first half of the season.

#3 Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Spring Training - Source: Getty

Though the 2024 season was one to forget for Atlanta Braves fans, a lot of their troubles could be attributed to injury issues that troubled three of their most influential players. These were Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley and Matt Olson.

Ad

With the trio set to get back to full fitness in 2025, the 18-time NL East winners are sure to be contenders once again.

#2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Kansas City Royals v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty

For a few months following the MLB All-Star break in 2024, the Arizona Diamondbacks were the hottest offense in all of the major leagues.

Ad

When the likes of Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suarez are on their game, the D-backs possess enough muscle to outscore any team they come up against.

Having made quality additions to the lineup such as Josh Naylor and Corbin Burnes, the Serpents head into the new season much stronger than they ended the last.

#1 Boston Red Sox

Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty

Despite boasting quite a potent offense, the Red Sox's pitching staff held them back on numerous occasions in 2024. Identifying that, the front office has made sure to significantly bolster their starting rotation, bringing in the likes of Garrett Crochet and 2024 World Series winner Walker Buehler.

Ad

The offense was also significantly improved as the club acquired sought-after free agent Alex Bregman, which adds some much-needed balance to the team's lefty-heavy top order.

Heading into the new season, the Red Sox have an extremely well-rounded squad, which gives them every chance of surprising many in the 2025 MLB season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback