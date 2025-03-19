Ex-Red Sox coach forecasts impact of Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley for Braves in 2025 season

With three of arguably their most influential players, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley, struggling with injury woes over the 2024 season, the Atlanta Braves endured a campaign to forget. Having won their division, the NL East, for the last six seasons on the bounce, 2024 saw the title head to Philadelphia for a change.

The postseason was similar, as the Braves could not cope with the San Diego Padres, bowing out in the wild-card series.

Heading into the new season, however, the trio seems to be back on track to feature regularly for the team, and their presence makes the Braves contenders again, according to former Boston Red Sox coach Ruben Amaro Jr.

"They (Atlanta Braves) were hurt a lot [in 2024]," Amaro said (Timestamp: 41:50). "They were losing major players, Riley got hurt. He's an MVP-caliber player almost every year, same thing with Olson, same thing with Acuna Jr. These guys are on the field, look out brother, because these guys can play.

You can't sleep on these guys, you got Jurickson Profar playing in left field every day, that's another addition that [adds plenty of quality to the lineup]. The Atlanta Braves, they're not the favorite for me, but theres a lot of reasons why you would like the Braves, especially with them bouncing back."

Atlanta Braves GM says there will be 'no restrictions' on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s playstyle once he's fully cleared to get back on the field

Having suffered a knee injury that ended his 2024 season prematurely, there is plenty of concern regarding Ronald Acuna Jr.'s much-anticipated return, with many claiming the Venezuelan's blistering pace between the bases may not remain what it once was post-knee surgery.

Many have also speculated the organization may place restrictions on Acuna Jr.'s high-octane approach, at least for the first few months after he returns.

Speaking to ESPN on Friday, Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos claimed the organization has no such plans and is ready to let the 2023 NL MVP play at full tilt once the medical staff have fully cleared him.

"We're gonna make sure when he's back, he's full go, and that he can be himself and play the game he plays," Anthopoulos said. "He's very competitive, he's a tremendous base-stealer, and we're not gonna have any restrictions on him at all.

From a medical standpoint, if he's cleared and he's fine, I think he'll find a sweet spot that makes sense for him. But we haven't told him anything specifically. Once he's back, the plan is that he's back with no restrictions."

Alex Antopoulos (L) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) - Source: Getty

With the new season just about to begin, fans hope Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley can lead by example on the field and guide the Braves to a successful 2025 season.

