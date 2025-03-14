Braves GM makes feelings crystal clear about Ronald Acuna Jr.'s future at team after injury comeback

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. did not have the season he had hoped for in 2024. After winning the NL MVP Award in 2023, he only played in 49 games last year.

Early into the 2024 season, Acuna was on the basepaths when he suddenly went down. It was later revealed that he had torn his ACL, immediately ending the slugger's season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is set to return sometime in early-to-mid May. When he does, general manager Alex Anthopoulos plans to use him at his fullest. He made his feelings crystal clear, via ESPN.

"We're gonna make sure when he's back, he's full go, and that he can be himself and play the game he plays. He's very competitive, he's a tremendous base-stealer, and we're not gonna have any restrictions on him at all," said Anthopoulos.

Anthopoulos stated they would make sure Acuna was completely healthy and ready to go before he returned. The Braves do not plan on having any restrictions on him, and he will have the green light on the basepaths.

"He's just such a good base-stealer. From a medical standpoint, if he's cleared and he's fine, I think he'll find a sweet spot that makes sense for him. But we haven't told him anything specifically. Once he's back, the plan is that he's back with no restrictions," he added.

While the front office has not mentioned anything to the slugger specifically, they do not plan to give him restrictions. He will be free to be as aggressive as he wants to be in 2025.

Braves slugger does not expect Ronald Acuna Jr. to take a step back when he returns

Atlanta Braves - Ronald Acuna Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

Ronald Acuna Jr. is naturally aggressive on the basepaths. He has a great first step, can ready pitchers well, and has the speed to back it all up. In just seven seasons in the big leagues, he is ranked seventh in terms of all-time steals regarding active players (196).

Braves slugger Matt Olson does not expect Acuna to take a step back when he returns. After watching him over the years and seeing how big the running game is to him, Olson sees Acuna being aggressive.

"Yeah, you can choose when you run and stuff, but I bet once he gets back out there, he gets his legs under him, back into playing speed, he's gonna be the same ol' Ronald" said Olson.

Acuna's career high is 73 stolen bases in 2023. While he likely will not steal that many bases with his late start, it will be interesting to see how many he can get.

