We asked AI to predict how Braves will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Ronald Acuna Jr., Chris Sale

The Atlanta Braves have one of the top rosters in baseball when they are healthy. Unfortunately for the club, the latter half of that statement came into play last season. While they were able to reach the postseason, the club certainly felt the absence of some of their top stars, losing their NL Wild Card matchup 2-0 to the San Diego Padres.

Despite their struggles last season, it appears that the club could eventually be back to full power sooner rather than later. Notable injured superstars from last season include Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Strider, and Austin Riley, all of which should be back and ready to contribute to the Braves this season.

AI program Google Gemini believes that Atlanta could be a powerhouse on offense this season (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

This is something that artificial intelligence program Google Gemini believes will help Atlanta be a serious contender in the National League in 2025. The program believes that a healthy Ronald Acuna Jr. leading a lineup that features the likes of Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and newcomer Jurickson Profar could give them a massive advantage in the National League.

Google Gemini also notes that the Braves' pitching rotation could be in good hands with Chris Sale and Spencer Strider as long as they can be healthy down the stretch. Sale has historically battled injuires in his career, however, he turned back the clock last season, winning the NL Cy Young Award in the process.

The AI program believes Chris Sale's health will be something to monitor in 2025 (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

Like most teams, health is going to be a factor for Atlanta. As we saw last season, if the core of the Braves roster cannot remain on the field, it will be difficult to contend for a title. Injuries can derail any team's season, however, given the severe injuries sustained by Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider last season, the team will likely be cautious over their return to action.

All this being said, Google Gemini believes that the Braves could be in store for a high win total this season, while also making a deep postseason run. It could be a memorable year for the 2021 World Series champs.

While the AI program believes that a health Atlanta Braves roster could be a force this upcoming season, one of it's concerns revolve around the team's rotation. Atlanta has a number of talented, albeit, unproven young pitchers that they will need to perform this upcoming season if they hope to succeed.

Depending on how the team's rotation shapes up, they could rely on the likes of AJ Smith-Shawver, Spencer Schwellenbach, Bryce Elder, and Ian Anderson throughout the season. While all have shown flashes, they have either been largely unproven or have dealt with their own inconsistencies.

Spencer Schwellenbach enjoyed a solid, breakout season for Atlanta last season, however that was his only MLB season under his belt and he could regress during sophmore follow-up. It will be interesting to see how the team's younger arms hold up or whether or not the club will make a move.

