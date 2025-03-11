Jose Altuve's wife Nina shares sneak peek into her romantic date with Astros superstar

Astros superstar, Jose Altuve has been happilly married to the love of his life, Nina. The duo, hailing from Maracay, Venezuela, met as teenagers. Over the years, she has supported all his endeavors on and off the field.

While the couple keep their private life under wraps, Nina occasionally shares images and videos with the star second baseman from outings and dates. On Monday, she shared an image of Jose Altuve sitting across from her on the dinner table as the couple went out on a date in Florida.

Nina captioned the image with an emoji:

"❤️"

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Nina shared another image from the relaxing evening, which was a mirror selfie from her hotel balcony showcasing the beauty of West Palm beach alongside the sun-setting the background.

Altuve didn't have the best of seasons last year but was still one of the positives for the Houston Astros who were knocked out in the AL Wildcard series.

Offensively, he finished the season with .295 batting average, 20 HRs, 65 RBIs and .790 OPS, which saw him win yet another silver slugger award and become a nine-time All-Star.

Jose Altuve has hit the ground running with his Astros teammates at Cacti ballpark in West Palm beach, FL. The righty slugger has played six games in spring training but is yet to find his mojo at the plate.

The added pressure of playing in the left-field in the upcoming campaign will be the biggest challenge for the 34-year old who has played all his career in the infield.

Astros' Jose Altuve reflected on the challenges of positional shift to left field for the 2025 MLB season

Reflecting on the challenges from the defensive shift to the left-field for the 2025 MLB season, Altuve said:

"I think the biggest challenge is gonna be not talking to anyone you know. On second base, I'm talking to Jeremy Pena and talking to the first baseman, whoever's there that day."

He added:

"I'm even talking to the umpires, if someone gets a base, I'm talking to them. I'm pretty sure I'm gonna get some interaction with the fans, we'll see how that goes."

An experienced Jose Altuve will be hopeful of returning to winning ways with the Astros in 2025.

