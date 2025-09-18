  • home icon
Jose Altuve's wife Nina turns heads in stylish custom outfit at Astros ballpark; spouses of Carlos Correa, Josh Hader, Christian Vazquez react

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Sep 18, 2025 13:38 GMT
Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Six - Source: Getty
Jose Altuve with his wife & daughter in 2021 [Image via Getty]

While Jose Altuve was guiding the Houston Astros to a series win over the Texas Rangers, his wife, Nina, turned heads with her outfit at the Astros ballpark. On Instagram, Nina uploaded a photo of herself smiling and posing at Daikin Park.

Nina was wearing a white top with the word 'ALTUVE' in blue over light brown shorts and similar color shoes. In the caption of her image, she wrote in Spanish:

"El esposo trabajando y ella foto y foto 🤣🧡"

This translates to:

"The husband working and she photo and photo 🤣 🧡"
Nina's stylish photos received several likes and comments. Spouses of Jose Altuve's teammates, Carlos Correa and Josh Hader, and also Minnesota Twins' Christian Vazquez commented using emojis.

Comments from the spouses of Carlos Correa, Josh Hader, and Christian Vasquez [Image via Instagram - @neenaaltuve27]
Jose Altuve and Nina tied the knot in 2006. The couple has two daughters, Melanie and Daniela, who were born in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Jose Altuve's wife Nina captured an adorable moment of her daughters cheering for the Astros legend

In August, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros were playing a crucial game against the Boston Red Sox away from home. While playing in Fenway Park can often be challenging, Altuve had the support he needed.

On Instagram, Altuve's wife shared a story in which her two daughters could be seen cheering for their father. Nina also added a caption to the story:

"We got your back, papito 😎🤣"

This season, Altuve has performed well for the Astros. In 563 at-bats, he has batted .263 to go along with 78 runs, 26 home runs and 74 RBIs. It remains to be seen if he can lead the club to the postseason and pursue for his potential third World Series title.

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Edited by Krutik Jain
