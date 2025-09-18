Jose Altuve's wife Nina turns heads in stylish custom outfit at Astros ballpark; spouses of Carlos Correa, Josh Hader, Christian Vazquez react

While Jose Altuve was guiding the Houston Astros to a series win over the Texas Rangers, his wife, Nina, turned heads with her outfit at the Astros ballpark. On Instagram, Nina uploaded a photo of herself smiling and posing at Daikin Park.Nina was wearing a white top with the word 'ALTUVE' in blue over light brown shorts and similar color shoes. In the caption of her image, she wrote in Spanish:&quot;El esposo trabajando y ella foto y foto 🤣🧡&quot;This translates to:&quot;The husband working and she photo and photo 🤣 🧡&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNina's stylish photos received several likes and comments. Spouses of Jose Altuve's teammates, Carlos Correa and Josh Hader, and also Minnesota Twins' Christian Vazquez commented using emojis. Comments from the spouses of Carlos Correa, Josh Hader, and Christian Vasquez [Image via Instagram - @neenaaltuve27]Jose Altuve and Nina tied the knot in 2006. The couple has two daughters, Melanie and Daniela, who were born in 2016 and 2020, respectively.Jose Altuve's wife Nina captured an adorable moment of her daughters cheering for the Astros legendIn August, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros were playing a crucial game against the Boston Red Sox away from home. While playing in Fenway Park can often be challenging, Altuve had the support he needed.On Instagram, Altuve's wife shared a story in which her two daughters could be seen cheering for their father. Nina also added a caption to the story:&quot;We got your back, papito 😎🤣&quot;This season, Altuve has performed well for the Astros. In 563 at-bats, he has batted .263 to go along with 78 runs, 26 home runs and 74 RBIs. It remains to be seen if he can lead the club to the postseason and pursue for his potential third World Series title.