"We got your back" - Jose Altuve's wife Neena captures sweet moment of daughter rooting for her Astros star dad

Jose Altuve, second baseman of the Houston Astros, featured against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 1. Altuve's wife, Nina, along with their two daughters, showed their unwavering support for him at the game.Nina Altuve shared a video clip on Instagram story, featuring the scoreboard flashing Altuve's stats and his proud family cheering for the Astros star.&quot;We got your back, papito,&quot; she wrote in the caption.Jose Altuve's wife captures their daughters cheering for the Astros star. (via @neenaaltuve27)Altuve's wife also shared an adorable video of her daughters, Mlanie Andrea Altuve, born in 2016, and their second daughter, Lucia Altuve, born in 2020, wearing customized sweatshirts like their mother.Neena added a laughing emoji and a Spanish song, “AY Vamos,” (let’s go), to the video of her daughters roaming before the game.Altuve's wife, Neena, shared a video clip on her story. (via @neenaaltuve27)Jose Altuve’s wife shared last year’s Mexico City Series on social mediaIn April 2024, Jose Altuve’s wife shared a carousel on her social media. She shared a glimpse of the Mexico City Series 2024.The carousel featured five photos. In the second photo, Neena was wearing an orange Astros jersey, and behind her was a poster of her husband wearing his Astros field jersey.In one photo, she was posing in front of an MLB World Tour banner, mentioning the teams Astros and the Colorado Rockies. In the last image, Altuve could be seen with his back to the camera, showing his No. 27 jersey number.“Thank you beautiful and dear Mexico for a fun weekend of baseball,” she wrote in the caption (translated). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, in Friday's game, Altuve went hitless (0-3) against the Red Sox, but he has shown good form across the season. Altuve has maintained a .281 batting average through 106 games, collecting 114 hits in 405 at-bats.