MLB fans aren't new to the rivalry between Jose Canseco and Alex Rodriguez. Canseco, the senior of the two, has gone all out against Rodriguez for different reasons, which started in 2008 with him accusing A-Rod of having an affair with his wife Jessica. All these years later, he still hasn't stopped verbal abuse against Rodriguez, citing infidelity in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Jose Canseco, the 58-year-old, spoke out against the 47-year-old, Alex Rodriguez, in 2021. Canseco was a pinch hitter mainly for the Oakland Athletics, forming a formidable duo of the Bash Brothers with Mark McGwire. Rodriguez, on the other hand, is a 14-time All-Star with three different teams, the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and the New York Yankees. He won his only World Series with the Yankees in 2009 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Canseco has taken to Twitter several times to insult his "protege." He had predicted in early 2021 that A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez would call off their years of engagement. He also accused Rodriguez of cheating on his fiancee.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco While arod you're so predictable it's obviously you like blondes who are fitness models with light eyes I told everyone you would end up with one Jennifer Lopez was never your type or your age While arod you're so predictable it's obviously you like blondes who are fitness models with light eyes I told everyone you would end up with one Jennifer Lopez was never your type or your age

This was tweeted by the formerly designated hitter hours after Rodriguez announced his separation from Lopez. He had presumably "predicted" their split in early January 2021.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez will go their separate ways this year and Alex Rodriguez will hook up with a fitness model Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez will go their separate ways this year and Alex Rodriguez will hook up with a fitness model

But this isn't the first time the former six-time All-Star has accused Rodriguez of cheating. Canseco had tweeted way back in 2019 about A-Rod's infidelity.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez

Jose Canseco accused Rodriguez of having an affair with his wife

Back in 2008, Canseco called out Alex Rodriguez for having an affair with his wife. He acknowledged that both players were friends before the incident took place.

"Alex and I were friends. A long time ago, he was one of my protégés. But everything changed when I found out he was having an affair with my wife Jessica, and that sparked my contempt for him and to tell everyone who A-Rod really is," Canseco stated in an interview.

He brought back these allegations in 2019 when his ex-wife Jessica Canseco had to clear out the rumors on Twitter, stating that Rodriguez and she were just friends and that both of them never slept with each other.

jessicacanseco @jessicacanseco 🤦‍♀️ Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends🤦‍♀️ Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends😂🤦‍♀️

Regardless, Jose Canseco has refused to accept any explanation from A-Rod or Jessica and has continued to attack the former Yankees legend in any way he can.

