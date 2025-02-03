Jose Canseco's daughter Josie channels relaxing weekend vibes in white co-ord set & red-light therapy mask

MLB legend Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, has become a big name in the fashion industry. She has blossomed in her modeling career, appearing on the cover of several recognized magazines along with inking some brand deals.

Among the companies she is serving as an ambassador for is Alo Yoga, a clothing company headquartered in Los Angeles that sells premium athletic apparel, including yoga wear and accessories.

In an Instagram story, Josie shared a glimpse of her serene Sunday routine with her followers. The model and influencer stunned in a minimalistic yet stylish white co-ord set, featuring a sleek crop top and matching high-waisted leggings from Alo. However, what stole the show was the futuristic red-light therapy mask she donned.

"Happy Sunday," she wrote while tagging Alo.

Josie's Instagram story

Red-light therapy is known for its skincare benefits, including improving complexion and reducing inflammation, making it a popular choice among models and actors.

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie and her photographer shared a telling insight from her Christmas photoshoot

Things can be challenging for models and photographers to capture a photoshoot in extreme weather conditions. On Christmas Day 2024, Josie Canseco and her photographer, David Yarrow, gave her followers an exclusive look at a creative endeavor they had in the landscapes of Telluride, Colorado.

The photoshoot took place on the iconic Main Street of Telluride, set against the grandeur of a snow-capped Box Canyon. For the session, they had arranged a 1955 Austin Healey, a classic car that set the tone for the era.

Josie was styled in glamorous period attire alongside Klondike, a majestic wolf. Yarrow, in his post, thanked Telluride Mayor Teddy Errico and his team for their cooperation in the shoot. Yarrow and Josie's team successfully closed Main Street, enforced parking restrictions and created an empty, snow-covered street.

The extreme cold, with temperatures plunging to 10°F, added to the effort that went into this event. The final image was unveiled by Josie on Christmas Day.

Here it is:

Apart from engaging in photoshoots, Josie spent the winter with her boyfriend, Johnny Manziel, a former Heisman Trophy winner. They went to The Little Nell resort, which is situated at the base of Aspen Mountain.

