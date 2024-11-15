PICTURE: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie shares casual selfie in brown gym wear

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie is a well-known fashion model. Aside from keeping her followers up to date on her career, she also shares regular clips about her day. Josie, the girlfriend of former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, shared a selfie to her Instagram story on Thursday, where she rocked casual brown gym wear.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Josie Canseco showcased a keen interest in fashion and modeling from a young age and got her first breakthrough featuring in LOVE magazine when she was 17 years old.

She has headlined many fashion events, like a Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York and a Vogue event in Miami. Moreover, she has amassed a wide array of brand endorsement deals and actively features in ad campaigns for various apparel and fashion brands in America.

Josie has even featured in some famous fashion and modeling magazines like Sports Illustrated, Vogue, Playboy, Harper's Bazaar, Retreat, Modeliste, and many more.

When Jose Canseco's daughter Josie talked about being an important voice for budding fashion models

Jose Canseco continues to grow her name and stature in the fashion and modeling industry. Canseco understands the importance of having a voice and helping others new to the industry, as she experienced the difficulties breaking through herself.

In an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar Vietnam in February, Canseco reflected on the same.

"I still tend to disassociate a lot, but the older I get and the more I go through, the more I understand the responsibility I have to speak up on important matters.

"I don't consider myself famous or successful or a brand to be honest, I'm just a human being doing her best, but when I hear that people might look up to my perspective and way of life, it makes me feel guilty if I don't stand up for what I believe in. I want to try my best to be a role model for anyone who understands and supports me."

Canseco celebrated her 28th birthday on November 5 at an animal barn alongside her father Jose Canseco, mother Jessica, boyfriend Johnny Manziel, and some other friends from the fashion industry.

