In Photos: Josie Canseco dazzles as the cover girl for Harper's Bazaar March edition by infusing glamor with a pop of yellow

Josie Canseco is charting her own path in the modeling world, and the daughter of baseball icon Jose Canseco is certainly off to a good start in 2024. Josie has been busy at the start of the year and has modeled for a variety of photographers and swimwear brands.

Canseco took to Instagram to share some good news, revealing that the model will feature on the cover of Harper's Bazaar in March.

She captioned her IG post:

"🤯🤯 March Harper’s cover! Thank you to this amazing team for bringing it all together💛"

This is certainly a proud moment for Canseco, who recently modeled for prominent portraiture photographer, Perazna.

This is a serious step for Canseco toward achieving her own ambitions, which, in 2023 she told Maxim were:

“The ultimate goal for me, because of my love for their late, legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, would be to work with Chanel. Another dream would be an American Vogue cover. I think being chosen for something that big would, in a way, solidify my success.”

Josie Canseco discusses nepotism and being the daughter of Jose Canseco

Josie Canseco has had to deal with accusations of nepotism throughout her modeling career. Many believe that as the daughter of MLB icon Jose Conseco, Josie's path has been laid out for her.

Josie has addressed these rumors in multiple interviews. She told Maxim:

“I think everyone should just remember that a lot of this world is smoke and mirrors. Everyone’s family goes through their own set of issues, and sometimes when you have one side of your life in the public eye, the personal side can bleed through and make things messy. I’m grateful for my family in every way, but it’s just not all what it may seem.”

In March 2023, Josie Canseco took a more direct approach towards refuting the notion to the New York Post:

“I’m tired of being categorized when it was very different.

“My ‘family money’ was blown by the time I was 6/7 w bankruptcy n I had to work my a** off to not only sustain my ‘family name’ but also pay my bills cause no one paid that s**t except me.

“My family is broke and I don’t get the advance of a family that was rich,” Josie said.

Josie Canseco's career is certainly trending in the right direction and it will be interesting to see if she soon achieves her ambition, namely appearing in Vogue or Chanel.

