Jose Canseco's daughter Josie stuns in an all-black ensemble on a New York photoshoot

A 2-time World Series Champion, Jose Canseco developed a reputation for stunning fans and opponents with stellar performances on the baseball field. Recently, his daughter Josie Canseco also stunned her followers, but outside the baseball field.Josie shared a series of black and white images in an Instagram post on Friday. In these photos, she can be seen wearing a black one-piece and a black blazer. The caption of the post contained details about the photographer and the modeling agency.You can check Josie Canseco's images in all-black in the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Jose Canseco cemented his status as a baseball legend by performing exceedingly well in Major League Basball, his daughter Josie continues to build her career in modeling. Last month, Josie walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week at LAVAN Midtown in New York City.Josie shared photos of her ramp walk at New York Fashion Week on her Instagram story. Josie wore an ivory white one-piece swimsuit along with a yellow wrap skirt.Josie Canseco once called herself Jose Canseco's No. 1 fanAs mentioned above, Jose Canseco developed a reputation of being one of the most feared sluggers in Major League Baseball. Over the course of his career, Jose became a 2x World Series Champion, 6x All-Star and a 1x MVP among many other achievements and accolades.While Jose earned many fans due to all he did on the baseball field, sometime ago his daughter Josie claimed to be his No. 1 fan. On Instagram, Josie uploaded a story in which she could be seen with her father on the baseball field at an exhibition game.In the image shared by Josie, the father-daughter duo can be seen dressed in black. The caption of the young model's image read:#1 fan 🖤You can check Josie's story for her father Jose here.Over the course of his career in Major League Baseball, Jose Canseco amassed 7057 at-bats with an average of .266. He also has 1186 runs, 462 home runs, and 1407 RBIs to his name.