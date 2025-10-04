  • home icon
  • Jose Canseco's daughter Josie stuns in an all-black ensemble on a New York photoshoot

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie stuns in an all-black ensemble on a New York photoshoot

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Oct 04, 2025 12:41 GMT
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Athletics - Source: Imagn
Jose Canseco clicked last year (Credits: IMAGN)

A 2-time World Series Champion, Jose Canseco developed a reputation for stunning fans and opponents with stellar performances on the baseball field. Recently, his daughter Josie Canseco also stunned her followers, but outside the baseball field.

Josie shared a series of black and white images in an Instagram post on Friday. In these photos, she can be seen wearing a black one-piece and a black blazer. The caption of the post contained details about the photographer and the modeling agency.

You can check Josie Canseco's images in all-black in the post below:

While Jose Canseco cemented his status as a baseball legend by performing exceedingly well in Major League Basball, his daughter Josie continues to build her career in modeling. Last month, Josie walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week at LAVAN Midtown in New York City.

Josie shared photos of her ramp walk at New York Fashion Week on her Instagram story. Josie wore an ivory white one-piece swimsuit along with a yellow wrap skirt.

Josie Canseco once called herself Jose Canseco's No. 1 fan

As mentioned above, Jose Canseco developed a reputation of being one of the most feared sluggers in Major League Baseball. Over the course of his career, Jose became a 2x World Series Champion, 6x All-Star and a 1x MVP among many other achievements and accolades.

While Jose earned many fans due to all he did on the baseball field, sometime ago his daughter Josie claimed to be his No. 1 fan. On Instagram, Josie uploaded a story in which she could be seen with her father on the baseball field at an exhibition game.

In the image shared by Josie, the father-daughter duo can be seen dressed in black. The caption of the young model's image read:

#1 fan 🖤

You can check Josie's story for her father Jose here.

Over the course of his career in Major League Baseball, Jose Canseco amassed 7057 at-bats with an average of .266. He also has 1186 runs, 462 home runs, and 1407 RBIs to his name.

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
