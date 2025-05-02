Jose Ramirez earns GOAT label from 6x NBA All-Star after historic feat with Guardians 

Cleveland Guardians star third baseman, Jose Ramirez has been the most consistent player for the ballclub since making his MLB debut in 2013. He is currently in his 13th full season with the team, and over the years has earned multiple personal milestones and achievements, which has made Ramirez the face of the organization.

Ad

Ramirez achieved yet another personal milestone with Cleveland on Thursday after stealing the 250th bag of his MLB career, which has made him the first player in franchise history to crush 250 HRs and steal 250 bases.

Cleveland Cavaliers SG and six-time NBA All-Star, Donovan Mitchell is a huge fan of Ramirez's talents and celebrated the third baseman's historic feat on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at the image here, captioned as:

"[GOAT] @ramirez_jose11."

Ad

Trending

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the official IG post here:

Ad

"Jose Ramirez becomes the first player in @CleGuardians history and the 24th player in MLB history to hit 250 home runs and steal 250 bases."

Ad

The personal milestone came in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Cleveland won the contest 4-3 and with the victory sealed a series win against their AL Central rivals.

The Guardians are now 18-13 for the season, acquiring second spot in the AL Central division, just a game behind the table toppers, Detroit Tigers.

Guardians star Jose Ramirez is the only active player and 3B to record historic feat

Ramirez is the only active player and positional player at third base to achieve the historic feat of 250+ home runs and 250+ stolen bases in the big leagues. He took 1,480 games in the MLB to achieve this personal milestone.

Ad

"THE HISTORIC JOSE RAMIREZ! The Dominican is the first 3B to record 250+ HR and 250+ SB in MLB history."

Ad

Ramirez has been having a fairly decent at the plate this season. He has a .261 batting average, with five home runs, 15 RBIs, .760 OPS and 29 hits off 111 at-bats in 30 games this campaign. He is projecting over 25 home runs and over 75 RBIs in the 2025 MLB season.

Cleveland will now hit the road to play two three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals before traveling back home for a six-game homestand against the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.