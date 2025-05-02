Jose Ramirez earns GOAT label from 6x NBA All-Star after historic feat with Guardians 

Cleveland Guardians star third baseman, Jose Ramirez has been the most consistent player for the ballclub since making his MLB debut in 2013. He is currently in his 13th full season with the team, and over the years has earned multiple personal milestones and achievements, which has made Ramirez the face of the organization.
Ramirez achieved yet another personal milestone with Cleveland on Thursday after stealing the 250th bag of his MLB career, which has made him the first player in franchise history to crush 250 HRs and steal 250 bases.
Cleveland Cavaliers SG and six-time NBA All-Star, Donovan Mitchell is a huge fan of Ramirez's talents and celebrated the third baseman's historic feat on social media.
"[GOAT] @ramirez_jose11."
"Jose Ramirez becomes the first player in @CleGuardians history and the 24th player in MLB history to hit 250 home runs and steal 250 bases."
The personal milestone came in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Cleveland won the contest 4-3 and with the victory sealed a series win against their AL Central rivals.
The Guardians are now 18-13 for the season, acquiring second spot in the AL Central division, just a game behind the table toppers, Detroit Tigers.
Guardians star Jose Ramirez is the only active player and 3B to record historic feat
Ramirez is the only active player and positional player at third base to achieve the historic feat of 250+ home runs and 250+ stolen bases in the big leagues. He took 1,480 games in the MLB to achieve this personal milestone.
"THE HISTORIC JOSE RAMIREZ! The Dominican is the first 3B to record 250+ HR and 250+ SB in MLB history."
Ramirez has been having a fairly decent at the plate this season. He has a .261 batting average, with five home runs, 15 RBIs, .760 OPS and 29 hits off 111 at-bats in 30 games this campaign. He is projecting over 25 home runs and over 75 RBIs in the 2025 MLB season.
Cleveland will now hit the road to play two three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals before traveling back home for a six-game homestand against the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.
