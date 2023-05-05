Jose Ramirez Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for the four-time All-Star third baseman

While Jose Ramirez continues to be one of the most underrated superstars in the MLB, he also has been mentioned in more trade rumors than any other player. The Cleveland Guardians superstar has seemingly remained content with the club, however, this has not stopped fans and experts from tying the All-Star to other clubs.

From 2017-2022, Jose Ramirez ranked among the top in every major category when compared to the rest of the MLB. Since 2017, he is third in RBIs (546), sixth in stolen bases (132), and 11th in home runs (173). He has also been selected to the All-Star team four times, along with winning four Silver Slugger Awards.

Ramirez signed a seven-year, $141,000,000 contract extension with the Cleveland Guardians, keeping him under team control until the end of the 2028 season. As part of the contract, Ramirez has a full no clause in his contract, which means he will need to waive it before he can be traded, which complicates things for the Guardians.

However, if Ramirez determines that his time with the club is nearing an end had he elects to waive his no-trade clause, there should be a sizeable market for the talented All-Star. Here's a look at three teams that could tempt Ramirez to waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a deal.

The New York Yankees would sell the farm to land Jose Ramirez

Ramirez could very well be the missing piece for the New York Yankees. The team has struggled to find a superstar third baseman since Alex Rodriguez, with Josh Donaldson supposed to bring star power to the position. Ramirez, who seems content with staying in Cleveland, would join one of the perennial World Series contenders, giving him his best chance at winning.

The Yankees have a plethora of prospects that could entice the Guardians to make a blockbuster trade. While it will ultimately come down to Jose Ramirez's decision if the Yankees' role was intriguing to the All-Star, New York could move on from top prospects such as Jasson Dominguez to facilitate a trade.

The Toronto Blue Jays could see Ramirez as the long-term plan at third base

One of the best players in the MLB so far this season has been Matt Chapman of the Toronto Blue Jays. However, given the fact that he is a pending unrestricted free agent, the Blue Jays will need to determine if Chapman is a part of their long-term goals.

Jose Ramirez could be the ultimate addition for the Toronto Blue Jays if the third baseman decides to move north of the border. There is a chance that Ramirez enjoys playing in Cleveland since it is not a huge market, and while Toronto is the only Canadian team, there is less pressure than in New York or Boston.

The San Diego Padres almost acquired Ramirez before his contract extension

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal, the San Diego Padres were close to an agreement to acquire the Guardians All-Star. During the contract negotiations, the team and Ramirez were at a stalemate, leaving the team to shop for their superstar.

If it was simply a negotiation technique or not, the two sides reached an agreement. However, the Padres emerged as legitimate contenders to land the star. Which could indicate their intentions of pursuing him again if he were to become available. Ramirez could join one of the most potent lineups, which features Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts.

