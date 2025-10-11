Jose Siri's bikini-clad girlfriend Kiara Thais cools off summer heat with intimate pool moment with Mets star

Since the New York Mets didn't reach the postseason despite starting the season strongly, Jose Siri, who is now a free agent, is using this offseason to spend quality time with his girlfriend, Kiara Thais.On Friday, Kiara dropped several shots of the intimate moments with Siri inside a swimming pool. In the picture, the couple is embracing, laughing, and soaking in the luxury of their high-rise pool. Siri is holding Kiara close, who is in a bikini. The former Mets outfielder is shirtless. The story comes with a romantic caption from Kiara that says:&quot;Sin prohibirle nada porque él no es de mi propiedad y es libre de escoger si quiere que le parta su cabeza o no 🤗 💜.&quot; English translation: &quot;Without prohibiting him anything because he is not my property and he is free to choose if he wants me to break his head or not 🤗 💜&quot;Kiara's Instagram storySiri's girlfriend, Kiara, is a Brazilian influencer and fashion enthusiast. Last year, she revealed that Siri wears the No. 19 jersey in honor of her birthdate.&quot;From the one who envy or the one who pinches How cute does that 19 look daddy,&quot; she wrote in the stories uploaded during Spring Training. &quot;His new number 💜💜 Thank you, my love ⚡⚡ Little things that make me happy... &quot;It’s my birthday date 💜 Thanks, bae.&quot;Jose Siri and Kiara goes shopping in Windy CityBefore the last week of the regular season, Jose Siri and the Mets traveled to Chicago to play a three-game series. Siri also brought his girlfriend, Kiara Thais, with him, and the two hit the streets for shopping.Siri uploaded photos from their shopping day in Chicago. Siri shared a mirror selfie from a sneaker store where Kiara is sitting in the background. He wrote a powerful caption:&quot;In the end they talk anyway 🤷🏻 ♂️. And everyone one is not going to like or like it 😂 just tell God 🙏🏻 the rest is mount and culebra 💜 Y⚡️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Mets outfielder will now attract offers from prospective teams in the offseason as he is a free agent after being released by the Mets on Sept. 29. Siri signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Mets in January. He struggled offensively, posting a .063 batting average over 36 plate appearances in 2025.