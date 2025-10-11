  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Jose Siri's bikini-clad girlfriend Kiara Thais cools off summer heat with intimate pool moment with Mets star

Jose Siri's bikini-clad girlfriend Kiara Thais cools off summer heat with intimate pool moment with Mets star

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 11, 2025 06:19 GMT
Jose Siri
Jose Siri's bikini-clad girlfriend Kiara Thais cools off summer heat with intimate pool moment with Mets star. Credit: Kiara/Instagram

Since the New York Mets didn't reach the postseason despite starting the season strongly, Jose Siri, who is now a free agent, is using this offseason to spend quality time with his girlfriend, Kiara Thais.

Ad

On Friday, Kiara dropped several shots of the intimate moments with Siri inside a swimming pool. In the picture, the couple is embracing, laughing, and soaking in the luxury of their high-rise pool. Siri is holding Kiara close, who is in a bikini. The former Mets outfielder is shirtless. The story comes with a romantic caption from Kiara that says:

"Sin prohibirle nada porque él no es de mi propiedad y es libre de escoger si quiere que le parta su cabeza o no 🤗 💜." English translation: "Without prohibiting him anything because he is not my property and he is free to choose if he wants me to break his head or not 🤗 💜"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Kiara&#039;s Instagram story
Kiara's Instagram story

Siri's girlfriend, Kiara, is a Brazilian influencer and fashion enthusiast. Last year, she revealed that Siri wears the No. 19 jersey in honor of her birthdate.

Ad
"From the one who envy or the one who pinches How cute does that 19 look daddy," she wrote in the stories uploaded during Spring Training. "His new number 💜💜 Thank you, my love ⚡⚡ Little things that make me happy... "It’s my birthday date 💜 Thanks, bae."

Jose Siri and Kiara goes shopping in Windy City

Before the last week of the regular season, Jose Siri and the Mets traveled to Chicago to play a three-game series. Siri also brought his girlfriend, Kiara Thais, with him, and the two hit the streets for shopping.

Ad

Siri uploaded photos from their shopping day in Chicago. Siri shared a mirror selfie from a sneaker store where Kiara is sitting in the background. He wrote a powerful caption:

"In the end they talk anyway 🤷🏻 ♂️. And everyone one is not going to like or like it 😂 just tell God 🙏🏻 the rest is mount and culebra 💜 Y⚡️."

The Mets outfielder will now attract offers from prospective teams in the offseason as he is a free agent after being released by the Mets on Sept. 29. Siri signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Mets in January. He struggled offensively, posting a .063 batting average over 36 plate appearances in 2025.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications