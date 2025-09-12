Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara Thais rocks cheetah-printed bikini, while enjoying a relaxing podium pool day with effortless elegance

New York Mets center fielder Jose Siri is in a relationship with Kiara Thais. While much isn't known about how the couple came together, they often post about each other on social media and have grown to become a power couple in the world of baseball.

Thais uploaded a few stories on Instagram on Friday in which she could be seen enjoying a relaxing pool day with effortless elegance. Siri's girlfriend, Kiara, was also rocking a cheetah-printed bikini, and she attached different music to her stories.

You can take a look at Kiara Thais' stories below:

[Image Credits via Instagram - @kiarathais19]

[Image Via Instagram - @kirathais19]

[Image Via Instagram - @kirathais19]

While Kiara Thais had a relaxing pool day, her boyfriend, Jose Siri. The New York Mets are suffering through a rough time on the road. Recently, they faced the Philadelphia Phillies in a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park this week. This away outing turned tragic for the Mets, as they were unable to win a single game.

The first game between the Phillies and the Mets on Monday ended in a 1-0 defeat for New York, whereas the second game ended in a 9-3 loss. The last two games also saw the Phillies dominate at home, winning 11-3 and 6-4, respectively.

Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara Thais once revealed the significance behind the MLB star's jersey number

In 2024, Jose Siri joined the New York Mets from the Tampa Bay Rays after he was traded for Eric Orze. While in New York, Siri has been sporting the No. 19 jersey, and earlier this year, his girlfriend revealed the significance behind Siri wearing that number.

In a series of Instagram stories, Thais shared photos of Siri sporting the No. 19 jersey at the Mets spring training camp. These stories uploaded by Kiara had captions in Spanish. The first story read:

"De la que envicia o de la que enchulaaaaa Que lindo se ve ese 19 papacitooo." (Translation: "From the one who envy or the one who pinches How cute does that 19 look daddy."

The second story witnessed Thais thanking Jose Siri and mentioning "little things make her happy."

“Su nuevo número 💜💜 Gracias mi amor ⚡⚡ Pequeñas cosas que hacen feliz.” (Translation: "His new number 💜💜 Thank you, my love ⚡⚡ Little things that make me happy.")" Thais worte.

In the third and final story, Thais revealed that Jose Siri is sporting the No. 19 jersey because 19 is Thais' birthdate. She added:

“Es la fecha de mi cumpleaños 💜 Gracias bae.” (Translation: "It’s my birthday date 💜 Thanks, bae.")

While the New York Mets have been struggling of late, Jose Siri has missed the majority of the action in 2025. Siri broke his leg during a game against the Oakland Athletics on April 12. Siri only returned to action in the Mets' game against the Phillies on Tuesday, which they lost 9-3.

