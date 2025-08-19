  • home icon
  Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara Thais captures accidental intimate kitchen snippet with Mets star

Jose Siri’s girlfriend Kiara Thais captures accidental intimate kitchen snippet with Mets star

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 19, 2025 05:22 GMT
Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara Thais captures accidental intimate kitchen snippet with Mets star. Credit: Kiara/Instagram
Jose Siri’s girlfriend Kiara Thais captures accidental intimate kitchen snippet with Mets star. Credit: Kiara/Instagram

New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri and his girlfriend, Kiara Thais, shared an intimate moment on social media. The couple who went public with their relationship in March has since experienced and shared moments like boat rides, dates and quality moments before the season.

On Monday, Kiara uploaded a short clip in which Siri comes up behind her in the kitchen and snuggles her affectionately. Little did he know that the moment was being captured as Kiara prepared a meal.

She captioned the clip in Spanish:

"Yo pongo mi cel así para grabar la comida y él viene a esto… por otro lado este es el porque la comida me queda tan buena" (Translation: "I set my phone like this to record the food, and he comes over like this… on the other hand, this is why my food turns out so good)."
Another social media story showed Jose Siri looking at his girlfriend with admiration. Kiara added the following caption:

"Quédate con quien te mire y te saboree así" ("Stay with someone who looks at you and savors you like this)."
Kiara Thais' Instagram story via @kiarathais19
Kiara Thais' Instagram story via @kiarathais19

Jose Siri goes official with Kiara Thais

In late March, Kiara Thais expressed her love for Jose Siri as the couple posed at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. Kiara captioned the moment with a heartfelt note:

"Love is just a word until someone gives it meaning 💜 Amor ⚡"
Kiara, who has 14.9K followers on social media, often posts about fashionable outfits. In January, she sported an all-black swimsuit, wide-brimmed hat and aviators onboard a luxury yacht.

Earlier, when Jose Siri debuted his new Mets No. 19 jersey during spring training, Kiara revealed the personal significance it holds.

"From the one who envy or the one who pinches. How cute does that 19 look daddy," she wrote. "His new number 💜💜 Thank you, my love ⚡⚡ Little things that make me happy... His new number 💜💜 Thank you, my love ⚡⚡ Little things that make me happy."

On the baseball front, Siri has been shut down from all baseball activities after being placed on a 10-day injured list in June due to a lower leg injury.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
