Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara shares unseen first couple picture with Mets outfielder

New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri and his girlfriend, Kiara Thais, had a great offseason. The two took advantage of having a couple of months without baseball to enjoy themselves.

They went on many dates, going to coffee shops, restaurants, and even going out on a boat. The power couple tried to get in as much fun as they could before the grind of another 162-game season commenced.

With the season getting ready to start, Kiara has spent some time reminiscing. She posted a photo of the first picture the two ever took for all her followers to see.

Kiara Thais' Instagram

Not much is known about how or when exactly the two met. However, they have turned into a power couple over the years with Siri's presence on the diamond and Kiara's presence online. Still, they prefer to keep their relationship more private than in the public eye.

You can guarantee that Kiara will be at Citi Field, cheering on her man. He is entering a season where he could make quite the impression. Not only that, he is now playing for a team with a shot to win the World Series.

Jose Siri could play a pivotal role for the Mets in 2025

New York Mets - Jose Siri (Photo via IMAGN)

Following the end of the 2024 season, the Tampa Bay Rays decided to trade Jose Siri. He was sent to the Mets in exchange for relief pitcher Eric Orze to help bolster the club's outfield.

Currently, he is in a battle for a starting role with five other outfielders. Many believe he will be someone that will work with Tyrone Taylor as the center fielders with Juan Soto in right and Brandom Nimmo in left.

One area that Siri needs to focus on is at the plate. He is coming off a season where he played 130 games in 2024, hitting .187/.255/.366 with 18 home runs and 47 runs batted in.

If he can fix his approach at the plate, he could be a vital piece for the Mets this season. They are coming into the new year with all eyes on them after their monstrous offseason.

