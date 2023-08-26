Josh Donaldson Injury Update: Yankees hinting at September return as slugger works towards a rehab assignment  

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has been sidelined on the injured list since July 15. The MLB veteran has been dealing with a high-grade calf strain in his right leg.

On Friday, Donaldson could be seen taking batting practice and doing some defensive work on the field. Manager Aaron Boone said he was nearing a rehab assignment and could return to the lineup in September.

"Josh Donaldson is working toward a potential Minor League rehab assignment in the near future, and Aaron Boone said that it is 'definitely a possibility' that Donaldson could be activated in September"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Donaldson would not be eligible to return until September 15. With the possibility of a postseason run being a longshot, Donaldson's return would only be for a few games.

This may be the last time we see Josh Donaldson in the league

Chicago Cubs v New York Yankees

Josh Donaldson is in the final year of his four-year, $92 million contract. This is his 13th season in the big leagues and his second season with the New York Yankees after coming over from the Minnesota Twins.

Donaldson has not made up his mind on whether he will play next season or not. While he is still a top defender at the hot corner, his offense has taken a hit over the last few seasons.

In 166 games with the Yankees, Donaldson has hit .207/.293/.385 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs. His .142 batting average through 33 games this season is a career low for the slugger.

Expand Tweet

For what it is worth, he could not get consistent playing time this season. It is hard to see results at the plate when you can only string a handful of at-bats together at a time.

It will be interesting to see what Donaldson decides to do this offseason.