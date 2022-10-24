MLB podcaster Tom Scibelli lashed out at New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman after losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

In a tweet posted by Scibelli, he also pointed out that Josh Donaldson's wages did not match his performances in the post-season, comparing him to the Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper. He said:

"Josh Donaldson is making like $2 million less than Bryce Harper this season. Brian Cashman should offer his resignation after todays game."

Donaldson joined the Yankees from the Minnesota Twins earlier this season, earning a whopping $21 million salary with a two-year deal and a $16 million mutual option for 2024. However, the 36-year-old failed to produce his best form in the postseason, struggling with 5-for-25 (.200) and a mere 13 strikeouts. The Houston Astros made easy work of Donaldson and the Yankees winning 4-0 to book another World Series appearance.

7️⃣7️⃣ WABC Sports @77wabcsports Josh Donaldson strikes out again and the fans are not happy.

Josh Donaldson strikes out again and the fans are not happy. https://t.co/RnnttFZWIb

The Astros have also remained unbeaten throughout the postseason and will be the favorites to lift the crown against NLCS champs Philadelphia Phillies.

Phillies' were led by Bryce Harper, who was also named the NLCS MVP after beating the San Diego Padres. Harper finished with 8-for-20 (.400) with two homers, three doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored in five games.

Brian Cashman's decision comes into question after Yankees' ALCS exit

Despite the Yankees winning 99 games in the regular season, they couldn't get over the line in one of the most thrilling seasons in recent memory. However, GM Brian Cashman will be in the firing line after the loss, with fans questioning the moves made in the previous off-season.

Brian Cashman will be disappointed after the 4-0 sweep by the Houston Astros

Cashman signed Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins, with Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez going the other way. However, the move didn't pay off with Donaldson's struggles continuing during the deep run of the playoffs. He also signed pitcher Frankie Montas, but the poor form continued with the Yankees not being able to match up with the Astros' star-studded lineup.

With the Yankees' last World Series over 13 years ago, Cashman is surely facing the heat of the board and the fans. With high salaries for players well past their prime, it surely does no good for his standing with the Bronx faithful. The disappointing sweep at the hands of their arch rivals surely calls for Cashman and the Yankees to head back to the drawing board to get over the hump in 2023.

