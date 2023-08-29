On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced they had released veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson . He will be on waivers where he will likely go unclaimed and become a free agent.

This has been a tough season for Donaldson, who has had some injuries and was slumping at the plate this year. In 33 games this season, he hit .142/.225/.434 with 10 home runs and 15 RBIs.

Instead of throwing shade, Donaldson was appreciative in his goodbye to the team on social media. He thanked the team for their support over the years and wished the best for the Bronx Bombers going forward.

"I'd like to say a thank you to everyone for the support over the years!! I've had the opportunity to play with some great teammates and organizations. I wish nothing but the best for the New York Yankees," said Josh Donaldson.

Josh Donaldson's Instagram Story

Donaldson's inability to stay healthy this season likely influenced the Yankees' decision. He had spent the majority of the season on the IL with a hamstring strain and then a calf strain.

Donaldson was nearing a return from the 60-day IL before this news dropped. The team will likely turn to their young guns for the rest of the season as they sit in last in the American League East.

This was not the Josh Donaldson the New York Yankees were hoping for

Yankees Donaldson Baseball

The New York Yankees traded for Josh Donaldson, Ben Rortvedt and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins. They sent both Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshella to Minnesota for the trio.

Expand Tweet

Donaldson seemingly hit a wall when he landed in New York. In 2021, he hit 26 home runs with the Twins but he hit just 15 home runs in New York last season.

Other players that the Yankees got in the deal have not been much of a help either. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been lackluster at the plate and Ben Rortvedt has mainly been injured since arriving.

It will be interesting to see what comes of Donaldson. Since the Yankees released him, he can be eligible for the postseason. Once he passes waivers, he will have a day and a half to find a contending club.

The Yankees are on the hook for the bulk of his contract. Any team wanting to sign Donaldson could do so for the league minimum.