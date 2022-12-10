Josh Donaldson Stats: A look at the much maligned Yankees third baseman's 2022 season

Once known as "The Bringer of Rain," Josh Donaldson now finds himself as a black cloud hovering over the New York Yankees lineup. The 37-year-old third baseman from Pensacola, Florida, enjoyed the absolute pinnacle of an MLB career by winning the American League MVP in 2015, but now, Donaldson is a shadow of the player he once was.

During his 2015 AL MVP season with the Toronto Blue Jays, Donaldson was arguably one of the top five players in the MLB. Unfortunately, for Donaldson, a string of injuries and extended cold streaks have made him nothing more than a $21,000,000 albatross for the New York Yankees.

Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ @JLasagna43 Happy 37th birthday to Josh Donaldson! We are happy that he’s represented the pinstripes well and been drama-free during his time as a productive Yankee! 🥳 Happy 37th birthday to Josh Donaldson! We are happy that he’s represented the pinstripes well and been drama-free during his time as a productive Yankee! 🥳🎉 https://t.co/WgJ2CE8AfW

"Happy 37th birthday to Josh Donaldson! We are happy that he’s represented the pinstripes well and been drama-free during his time as a productive Yankee!" - Jonny's Lasagna

Last season with the Yankees, Donaldson struggled mightily while hitting in the middle of a loaded offensive lineup. He finished the season with a paltry .222 batting average, while also hitting 15 home runs, along with 62 RBIs. His .682 OPS was the worst of his career, a far cry from the .939 he reached in 2015. He also posted the second-most strikeouts of his career, whiffing 148 times in 132 games.

Now that the New York Yankees have successfully re-signed Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson's contract remains one of the most pressing issues for the franchise this offseason. Both he and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have drawn the ire of Yankees fans, who are begging the team to move on from the under-performing duo.

Bryan Poldalorian @Bryan_Polettino



They took on Josh Donaldson's salary AND Minnesota's newly acquired shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa so that the Twins could make this deal.



Simply stunning. Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 MLB source: Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa has reached an agreement with the Minnesota Twins ( @Twins ) on a three-year deal worth $105.3 million with opt outs after the first two years. Highest average annual value for an MLB infielder. MLB source: Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa has reached an agreement with the Minnesota Twins (@Twins) on a three-year deal worth $105.3 million with opt outs after the first two years. Highest average annual value for an MLB infielder. The New York @Yankees GOT PLAYED.They took on Josh Donaldson's salary AND Minnesota's newly acquired shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa so that the Twins could make this deal.Simply stunning. twitter.com/MarkBermanFox2… The New York @Yankees GOT PLAYED.They took on Josh Donaldson's salary AND Minnesota's newly acquired shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa so that the Twins could make this deal. Simply stunning. twitter.com/MarkBermanFox2… https://t.co/K4oRP84zPm

"The New York @Yankees GOT PLAYED. They took on Josh Donaldson's salary AND Minnesota's newly acquired shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa so that the Twins could make this deal. Simply stunning." - Bryan Poldalorian

Donaldson is under contract through 2023 after signing a four-year, $92 million deal with the Twins in free agency in 2020. He also has a $16 million mutual option for 2024 with a $6 million buyout if declined by the team. The Yankees will either need to find a trade partner for the washed-up third baseman, or consider releasing him if they are unable to find a team interested in his services.

Josh Donaldson's 2015 American League MVP season

Donaldson was a force to be reckoned with for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015. The three-time All-Star finished the 2015 season with a career-high 41 home runs, 123 RBIs, and an excellent .297 batting average en route to his only MVP award.

"The reigning AL MVP, @BringerOfRain20 getting his cuts in before game time. #OurMoment" - Toronto Blue Jays

This is the player that Yankees fans were hoping for. What they got, however, was the shell of a former superstar who is well-past his prime.

Poll : 0 votes