Former Yankees and Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson has seen better in the big leagues. After being let go by the New York administration this year, Donaldson couldn't find much paying time with the Brewers, and Milwaukee failed to make it past the wildcard round this postseason.

Now, Josh will test the free agency waters once again, and one can wonder: will it be the last time that he does it in his big career?

"I think at the end of the day it just depends on the situation. If it's a situation that I feel (comfortable in) then I'm definitely up for playing one more year. But I think after this upcoming season, that would be my last season no matter what. I would like to play one more year and go out on a good note and then that'd be it" - Josh Donaldson via Brandon_N_Wile

In an interview with theScore, Josh Donaldson was assertive and articulative in his responses when he wished to play one more good year of baseball and then end his career on a high.

Arguably, Josh might be one of the best ball players of our era, having helped the Jays break a 21-year span of not making it to the postseason in 2015. The same year in which Donaldson won AL MVP of the season.

After struggling with injuries, he finished the 2023 season with the lowest OPS since his 14-game rookie season (.667), and the New York Yankees released him in August. He was able to secure a spot in the Milwaukee Brewers' playoff lineup, though, by stictching up some decent hitting towards the end of the regular season.

"Imagine if the Toronto Blue Jays brought back Josh Donaldson and Marcus Stroman into the fold. WILD. I say go for it. Add something to this roster to spice things up" - BlueJaysDad

Josh Donaldson could seek haven at the Rogers Center next season

Josh Donaldson played for the Blue Jays from 2015 to 2018. His maiden season with Toronto turned out to be his breakout year, as he helped the Jays reach the postseason after two decades. Not only that, his slugging percentage and batting average were amazing at home at the Rogers Center.

"That Would definetky be something that I would be interested in doing" - Donadlson on a potential reunion with the Jays

In the same interview, when asked about his thoughts on moving back to Toronto, Josh Donaldson replied that he hasn't fully neglected the plan for moving and would love to play with the Blue Jays again.

Considering Josh reached his career highs with Toronto, the third baseman should hope to play his last good years with the Jays.

