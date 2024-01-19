Josh Hader Contract: Breaking down coveted pitcher's earning after record-shattering Astros deal

The Houston Astros have made a massive splash in free agency, landing All-Star closer Josh Hader. The two parties reached an agreement on a massive five-year, $95,000,000 deal which will keep him with Houston until the end of the 2028 season.

Josh Hader's contract will pay him $19,000,000 per season until 2029 when he will hit unrestricted free agency. By the time Hader hits free agency, he will be 35 years old. If he can maintain his is current level of production, he should be able to secure one more lucrative deal before he decides to hang them up.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, there is no deferred money in Hader's new contract, which makes it the richest present-day deal ever signed by a relief pitcher in MLB history.

"BREAKING: Star closer Josh Hader and the Houston Astros are in agreement on a five-year, $95 million contract, a source tells ESPN. The deal contains no deferrals. It is the largest present-day value contract for a relief pitcher in baseball history." - @JeffPassan

Passan used the term present-day because Edwin Diaz signed a $102,500,000 deal with the New York Mets, but deferrals lower to present value to roughly $93,100,000. It remains to be seen if or when another relief pitcher will surpass either Diaz or Hader, but these two massive contracts have certainly reset the market.

A look at Josh Hader's 2023 season

Last season was a disaster for the San Diego Padres. After entering the year with a star-studded roster and World Series aspirations, the team missed the postseason altogether. Even though the Padres struggled all season, Hader remained elite.

"Hader was on the mound for one of the best moments I’ve ever experienced as a Padres fan so I’ll never forget his time in SD. I’m also never going to forgive him for completely mailing it in in 2023." - @PadresFanTakes

Hader continued his reign as arguably the best closer in baseball, earning the fifth All-Star selection of his career. Over 56.1 innings, Hader posted a dazzling 1.28 ERA with 33 saves and 85 strikeouts. If he can continue to perform at that level, his saves number should rise in 2024 because of the strength of the Houston Astros.

