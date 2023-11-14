Josh Hader emerges as top candidate for Rangers and Phillies with free agency looming, per MLB insider

After an impressive season filled with drama with the San Diego Padres, closer Josh Hader is a free agent and is emerging as a top candidate for World Series contending teams, as per an MLB Insider.

In his recent appearance on MLB Network on Monday, Jon Morosi mentioned that both the Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies are strong candidates for the Josh Hader sweepstakes.

"I think one thing is really interesting that we saw even among the teams that play deep into October and indeed even the one that won it all, the Texas Rangers, they had some bullpen questions," Morosi said.

"So, I'm gonna go straight to those teams that are either trying to repeat as World Series Champions like the Rangers or get there like the Phillies when you consider the struggles of Craig Kimbrell and the overall lack of reliable bullpen innings they had in the NLCS. So I see both the Rangers and the Phillies as strong candidates to sign Josh Hader," he added.

Morosi further opined that Hader is a 'top-of-the-class free-agent reliever' and one of the best around.

"He is, I believe, the top-of-the-class free-agent reliever. There are some good ones out there, maybe even underrated names. Stevenson's another one I think that fits that description. But Hader when you think about his pedigree, a 1.28 ERA and 33 saves he's the best around," Morosi said.

Given that the Padres are potentially going to trade away Juan Soto this offseason, the possibility of Hader moving to a contending team like the Phillies or the Rangers is highly possible.

A look at Josh Hader's impressive 2023 season filled with drama

The former Milwaukee Brewers closer had another good year on his resume with the San Diego Padres. Across 61 appearances in 2023, Hader had a 2-3 record with an ERA of 1.28, 85 strikeouts and 32 saves. He pitched an excellent 1.28 WHIP, 13.58 K/9, 2.68 FIP and 4.79 BB/9.

His season with the team came with some drama late in the regular season. In a game against the San Francisco Giants in September, Hader made himself unavailable for the final three outs. Given that the Padres were already out of playoff contention, it was convenient for him to rest his arm, with free agency impending.

“It’s the situation that we are at. Are we in the playoff race?” Hader said (via MLB.com).

It remains to be seen where will the five-time All-Star land for the upcoming season.