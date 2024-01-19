Josh Hader Free Agency News: Astros sign All-Star closer on record breaking $95,000,000 deal

After news dropped on Thursday that the Houston Astros were ramping up their pursuit of All-Star Josh Hader, the two parties have come to an agreement. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Astros and the free-agent closer reached a five-year, $95,000,000 contract.

"BREAKING: Star closer Josh Hader and the Houston Astros are in agreement on a five-year, $95 million contract, a source tells ESPN. The deal contains no deferrals. It is the largest present-day value contract for a relief pitcher in baseball history." - @JeffPassan

Passan is also reporting that there is no deferred money in Josh Hader's new contract, which makes it the richest present-day deal ever signed by a relief pitcher in MLB history. Passan used the term present-day because Edwin Diaz signed a $102,500,000 deal with the New York Mets, but deferrals lower to present value to roughly $93,100,000.

Hader continued his reign as arguably the best closer in baseball, earning the fifth All-Star selection of his career. Over 56.1 innings, Hader posted a dazzling 1.28 ERA with 33 saves and 85 strikeouts.

Coming off yet another elite campaign with the San Diego Padres, Hader entered the open market as one of the most sought-after free agents of the class. Now that Hader has joined the Houston Astros, the veteran closer forms one of the best bullpen duos with All-Star Ryan Pressly.

"Opposing teams thinking about facing Bryan Abreu, Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader in late innings" - @StoolBaseball

Ryan Pressly has been one of the best closers in the MLB over the past few seasons. Since 2020, the 35-year-old has appeared in 198.1 innings, posting a 2.99 ERA with 102 saves and 249 strikeouts.

As if combining Hader and Pressly wasn't enough, the Houston Astros have a number of other high-quality bullpen arms, including Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero that will now rank among the top in the MLB.

Now that Josh Hader is off the market, former Astro Hector Neris may be the next relief pitcher to sign

Hader was the most sought-after relief pitcher on the open market, however, the fact that he was looking to sign a lucrative deal, teams have been looking for alternatives this offseason. One of those alternative relief pitchers is former Houston Astros bullpen arm, Hector Neris.

There have been reports that Hector Neris is seeking a three-year contract in the range of $50,000,000. After the report came out, a number of fans felt that no team would be willing to pay that price tag, however, the New York Yankees have been the frontrunner all offseason.

"I need Hector Neris and his energy on the Yankees ASAP" - @MikeSalvatore10

Neris may not reach the $50,000,000 salary he is seeking, but Josh Hader signing a $95,000,000 contract could help the relief pitcher market.

