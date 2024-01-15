Josh Hader Rumors: $100,000,000+ demand is causing All-Star reliever's free agency to be 'eerily quiet,' per insider

As one of the best closers in modern baseball, Josh Hader is a name that every club would be happy to host. However, according to recent indications, the flamethrower may be asking for slightly too much dosh.

After a horrific 2022 that saw his ERA jump to over five, the southpaw did a tremendously effective job at calming things down with the San Diego Padres this year. 2023 saw Hader go 2-3, posting a 1.28 ERA alongside 33 saves for the ballclub.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Josh Hader earns 29th save and the Padres win. Padres @ Athletics #BringTheGold | September 16, 2023" - San Diego Strong

Hader first came to the Padres by virtue of a 2022 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Although he would soon come to define Padres' relief excellence, it was initially a hard transition for the Maryland native. In his final 19 appearances of the 2022 season with the San Diego Padres, Hader posted a 7.01 ERA.

Last January, Josh Hader inked a one-year extension worth $14.1 million. Although his 2023 campaign was a very strong one, the amount he is now asking for in free agency appears to have frightened many potential suitors away.

In his weekly baseball roundup article for USA Today, writer Bob Nightengale addressed the five-time All-Star's free agency options. According to Nightengale, Hader is asking for no less than $100 million over five years, a sum that he has yet to come close to since joining MLB in 2017. Nightengale stated:

"The free agency for Josh Hader continues to be eerily quiet, with several GMs predicting that little will change unless his price tag drops below five years and $100 million.

For teams who can afford Hader, like the Mets, Giants and New York Yankees, relief pitching, and especially the closing role, do not present a priority. Likewise, for teams who could use a closer like the Royals or Angels, $100 is an amount that virtually disqualifies Hader from any possible free agency contention.

Josh Hader has yet to prove himself to be worth $100 million

There can be no doubt that salary inflation is permeating the MLB at a breakneck speed. As such, many fans and GMs alike seem to think that the sky is the limit for new contracts. However, although Josh Hader has had some incredible seasons in his career, earmarking $100 million for his arm is not a sound decision for the vast majority of teams. It looks like Hader might soon have to come to terms with this reality.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.