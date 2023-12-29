Josh Hader Rumors: Insider lists 3 teams 'in play' for lefty reliever 

Free agent reliever Josh Hader has piqued interest from multiple teams this offseason as the former NL Reliever of the Year is seeking a record-breaking contract this offseason. The reputed closer is seeking a contract north of Edwin Diaz's five-year, $102 million deal with the New York Mets last offseason.

According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, three teams are interested in his services: the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. However, the Insider added that the above-mentioned teams will likely top free agent starting pitchers before deciding on him.

Bowden also mentioned that the Yankees are hot in pursuit of starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery but could pivot to Josh Hader if Montgomery signs elsewhere.

Josh Hader is one of the top bullpen arms in the MLB, and he constantly displays it, first with the Milwaukee Brewers and then for the San Diego Padres. It remains to be seen how his free agency takes a turn and whether he gets the contract he's seeking.

Josh Hader's baseball career

Hader was chosen by the Baltimore Orioles in the 19th round of the 2012 MLB draft, No. 582. He agreed to terms with the Orioles for a $40,000 signing bonus. After spending one year in the minors, he was traded to the Houston Astros in exchange for Bud Norris.

He was again traded, and this time it was the Milwaukee Brewers who acquired his services and nurtured his talent. The club promoted him to the majors in the 2017 season, and Hader made his debut on June 10.

With the Brewers, Hader's talent only went upwards as he was selected to 5× All-Star games (2018, 2019, 2021–2023), 3× All-MLB First Team (2019, 2021, 2023) and won 3× NL Reliever of the Year (2018, 2019, 2021). Apart from this, he was the NL Saves leader in 2020.

Last season with the San Diego Padres, he had a 2-3 record for a 1.28 ERA, 85 strikeouts and 32 saves across 61 appearances in 2023.

