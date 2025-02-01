Josh Hader's wife Maria captures Astros pitcher's adorable moment with son Lucas in Florida donning team gear 

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader has found the perfect balance between family time and gearing up for the 2025 season. Lately, he’s been sharpening his pitching skills with a special training partner — his son, Lucas. His wife, Maria, captured the heartwarming moments, sharing photos of their father-son bonding session in Florida on Instagram.

Maria Hader posted a picture on her Instagram story on Friday. According to Maria, the little slugger was eager to play baseball the moment they touched down in Florida.

What seemingly caught her off guard was that Lucas had just wrapped up a pitching session with his father during the Astros’ annual FanFest at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. Yet, despite everything, he was more than ready for another round on the mound.

"Lucas gets to Florida and immediately is in baseball season mode lol," Maria wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Josh Hader's wife shares clips of father-son bonding time. Source - Instagram/@mariajhader

In the second story, she shared a video of the father and son performing a pitching wall drill to enhance their stance. Lucas Hader is already showing signs of being interested in pitching at such a young age, potentially following in his father's footsteps.

"& here we are," Maria wrote in the caption.

During their practice, Lucas Hader donned his father's Astros jersey with No. 71 imprinted on the back, while Josh Hader wore a white T-shirt with "Pressure is a privilege" written on the back.

Josh Hader's wife Maria reacts in 3 words after Lucas gets excited at vintage car showcase

Josh Hader's wife Maria often shares a few glimpses from their personal lives, most of which include her son, Lucas. Last Sunday, the family attended a vintage car showcase, and Lucas was ecstatic to see all the different cars at the event.

So much so that Maria took to social media to share a picture of her son posing in front of a 1928 Porter Touring Car. Maria wrote a three-word reaction to the happiness on her son's face.

"In his element."

Screenshot from Maria Hader's story on Instagram

Since Hader signed his five-year, $95 million deal with the Astros, the Hader family has settled into life in Houston, Texas. Josh and Maria’s love story began in 2015, culminating in their marriage in 2019. In 2022, they welcomed their son, Lucas. Now, the trio is trying to find the right balance between baseball and family time together.

