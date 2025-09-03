Josh Hader's wife Maria 'shocks' Astros closer husband with 'nasty' first pitch 

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader's wife, Maria, shared a glimpse of the Astros Foundation's first ceremonial pitch on behalf of Covenant House Texas on social media. On Tuesday at Daikin Park, Maria threw the ceremonial first pitch.The Astros Foundation shared a series of images from the event on Instagram. In the first image, Astros mascot Orbit, was seen standing together with Josh and Maria. The post featured a caption that read: &quot;A pitch with a purpose. Maria Hader threw out today’s Ceremonial First Pitch on behalf of @covenanthousetx, a non-profit with efforts to reduce homelessness for young adults.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaria reshared one image on her story, in which Josh was crouching behind home plate with his glove up, with Orbit standing in the umpire's spot behind him, ready to catch Maria’s first pitch. She added a humorous caption that read: &quot;The face of a husband who's shocked at how nasty my first pitch was #athlete.&quot;Josh Hader's wife, Maria, shared a glimpse of the Astros Foundation's first ceremonial pitch.(Via Instagram)Josh Hader's wife, Maria, gives a sneak peek of New York getaway with family On Aug. 10, Maria Hader shared a series of images from her New York trip on social media. The first image featured her wearing a white, knee-length dress, while carrying her YSL classic handbag as she took a mirror selfie. Another frame captured Josh in the Private Member Club Zero Bond in New York City; he wore a brown t-shirt with beige chinos and completed his look with white shoes. He was standing next to a striking, metallic sculpture of a figure with an elephant's head and a human body. The Astros closer mimicked the statue’s pose with crossed arms. Another image featured their son Lucas, who was born in 2022, enjoying a meal at The Corner Store. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore landing in IL, Hader posted a strong season with a 2.05 ERA with striking 76 hitters in just 52.2 innings.