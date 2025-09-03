  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Josh Hader's wife Maria 'shocks' Astros closer husband with 'nasty' first pitch 

Josh Hader's wife Maria 'shocks' Astros closer husband with 'nasty' first pitch 

By Harshita Jain
Modified Sep 03, 2025 10:30 GMT
Josh Haider with his family.(Via Instagram)
Josh Hader with his family (Source: @mariajhader/Instagram)

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader's wife, Maria, shared a glimpse of the Astros Foundation's first ceremonial pitch on behalf of Covenant House Texas on social media. On Tuesday at Daikin Park, Maria threw the ceremonial first pitch.

Ad

The Astros Foundation shared a series of images from the event on Instagram. In the first image, Astros mascot Orbit, was seen standing together with Josh and Maria.

The post featured a caption that read:

"A pitch with a purpose. Maria Hader threw out today’s Ceremonial First Pitch on behalf of @covenanthousetx, a non-profit with efforts to reduce homelessness for young adults."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Maria reshared one image on her story, in which Josh was crouching behind home plate with his glove up, with Orbit standing in the umpire's spot behind him, ready to catch Maria’s first pitch.

She added a humorous caption that read:

"The face of a husband who's shocked at how nasty my first pitch was #athlete."
Josh Hader&#039;s wife, Maria, shared a glimpse of the Astros Foundation&#039;s first ceremonial pitch.(Via Instagram)
Josh Hader's wife, Maria, shared a glimpse of the Astros Foundation's first ceremonial pitch.(Via Instagram)

Josh Hader's wife, Maria, gives a sneak peek of New York getaway with family

On Aug. 10, Maria Hader shared a series of images from her New York trip on social media. The first image featured her wearing a white, knee-length dress, while carrying her YSL classic handbag as she took a mirror selfie.

Ad

Another frame captured Josh in the Private Member Club Zero Bond in New York City; he wore a brown t-shirt with beige chinos and completed his look with white shoes. He was standing next to a striking, metallic sculpture of a figure with an elephant's head and a human body. The Astros closer mimicked the statue’s pose with crossed arms.

Another image featured their son Lucas, who was born in 2022, enjoying a meal at The Corner Store.

Ad

Before landing in IL, Hader posted a strong season with a 2.05 ERA with striking 76 hitters in just 52.2 innings.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications